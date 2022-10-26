Young Life: Fall is in full swing at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's HarvestFest

In the midst of a plethora of events celebrating the fall season, one festival offers unparalleled opportunities for exploration and fun-filled learning: The HarvestFest at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden this Saturday. Special care has been invested in creating “Fall Flair” decorative settings with pumpkins and gourds throughout the site, which is not a flat farmland but a 50-acre wonderland of nature that features more than a dozen professionally designed themed gardens.

“We have hosted fall festival activities in the past, but we have invested more into this event than ever before, with more music and hands-on, interactive activities for our youngest guests,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe. “The HarvestFest is a combination of our Oktoberfest and the Goblins and Gourds celebration we have hosted in the past.”

Among the themed highlights are an Asian Garden, a Rose Garden, a Cherry Tree Walk, a Victorian-style Garden, a Wetlands Garden and the Children’s Garden, which will offer the majority of children’s activities during the festival.

Young visitors can use their imagination and creativity to join in the making of “Fairy Houses” in the Children’s Garden. A variety of elements of nature—such as bark, leaves, twigs and acorns—will be displayed, inviting children to contribute to the little wonderlands that will be featured throughout the day. In addition, a drop-in session at the Children’s Farm Garden offers an opportunity to help to care for nature. A favorite task is wringing out sponges that are soaked in buckets to water the plants.

There will also be a creative re-use/re-cycling session that will guide kids in combining discarded scraps to create take-home items that can serve as a memory of the day. Hands-on crafts will also include “pie pumpkin” painting at a station where paints and brushes will be provided for guests to design their take-home Halloween creations. Another festival memento will be a photo opportunity in a seasonal setting so visitors can take a selfie to share the excitement of their venture at the Garden with family members and friends. Face painting, always a favorite, will also be offered throughout the day.

The Adventure Pathway guides visitors throughout the garden, winding among the prairie, butterfly meadow, evergreen environs, and the leafy outlook near the Klaus Family Tree House, where exciting alterations and additions are currently underway. Children are also invited to explore the one-room kids-sized dwellings of the International Village, where they can learn about different cultures and the plants that are indigenous to different countries.

“The dwellings include a West African Tukul and Central American Casita. One side is of each structure is left open so kids can investigate the design and the articles in the displays, such as baskets and brooms,” said Monroe. “Kids always enjoy the simple things, such as sweeping around the house.”

Featured festival demonstrations will include fascinating pumpkin and apple carving by artist Dana Dumont. Artisans will also display their wares for purchase at the HarvestFest Local Makers’ Market, which will be open throughout the day.

Visitors are also invited to record their thoughts and feelings at the Overarching Gratitude Display, by writing what they are most grateful for on a “tree cookie,” a slice of a branch cut into disks. Contributions will be hung on a display in the Central Garden Arbor through the end of the year as an uplifting and inspiring celebration of the blessings we have been given.

The day’s activities will also include story times with two local librarians. The Lewis Ginter Garden’s wildly popular librarian Katarina Spears will treat young guests to readings of two autumn-related books. “A Very Big Fall” talks about the way that different leaves respond to their change in color and departure from their branch, bringing a valuable message about embracing change. Spears will also present a picture book, “Tractor,” which will demonstrate what the various attachments of this farm vehicle can do. This story will be followed by a related hands-on take-home craft session. Story times will also be led by Chris Holliman of Richmond’s Libbie Mill Library, who will share some family-friendly scary tales.

The festival includes entertainment that will engage the whole family. In the morning, live music in the Children’s Garden will feature Markiss Blowfish and his harmonica and guitar, a U.S. Army veteran whose engaging style reflects his experience as a father of three and school bus driver. Afternoon entertainment at the Bloemendaal House will be provided by the Slack Family Bluegrass Band and the Richmond-based jazz band The Sweet Potatoes.

Throughout the day at the Bloemendaal House, visitors can purchase German-style refreshments, such as brats, potato salad and warm pretzels, as well as kids’ staples of hot dogs and PBJs.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families to spend time together outside in nature, which is so important,” said Monroe. “It’s a memory-making day full of activities, fun and entertainment for a modest price.”