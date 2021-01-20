Young Life: Fredericksburg Parks and Rec presents a treasure trove of family fun

The winners of every round will receive a prize gift basket, featuring themes such as Movie Night (with a DVD, popcorn, candy and drinks) or Game Night (with games and refreshments).

A new addition to the Drive-In Family Game Nights is the Trivia Night, which makes its début on Jan. 27. The game will be offered through Kahoot (families will receive a code to download the app for free), and a big screen will add to the excitement and interaction of the evening. Questions, offered from categories for both children and adults, will be displayed simultaneously on smartphones and on the inflatable screen. Players can choose from the options on their phones, which are transformed into a virtual game buzzer.

Each family takes on a name for their team, and at the end of each timed question, the team names and their cumulative scores will be displayed on the big screen, along with graphics of people jumping up and down on the leaderboard. At the end of each game, winners will be awarded their prize baskets.

