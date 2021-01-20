Young Life: Fredericksburg Parks and Rec presents a treasure trove of family fun

During these winter months, when families are looking for ways to get out of the house, socialize and share memorable moments, the folks at Fredericksburg’s department of Parks and Recreation have designed a spectrum of activities and programs to fill the bill.
Drive-In Family Game NightsEvery generation of the family can join in the fun with drive-in activities during January and February; Family Game Nights of Bingo and Trivia will take place in the parking lot of the Dorothy Hart Community Center.
“Families can engage in these game nights in the warmth and comfort of their cars, while experiencing the excitement of a challenge and the bonding experience of a shared activity as well as a sense of community as they see other families in their cars engaged in the fun,” said Jennifer Casarotti, Superintendent of Leisure Services.
Bingo Nights have been offered twice a month since September and have experienced a great turnout, with cars filling the lot nearly to capacity.
“People write to thank us saying they had a great time and may sign up over and over again!” said Casarotti.
Each evening features 7–10 games, and families preregister online to reserve their spot and purchase 10-packs of bingo cards for $5. Participants will receive their cards when they enter the parking lot and the FM station where the bingo numbers will be called. When a family member achieves bingo with a full horizontal, vertical or diagonal line on their card, they honk their horn and activate their flashing lights.
The winners of every round will receive a prize gift basket, featuring themes such as Movie Night (with a DVD, popcorn, candy and drinks) or Game Night (with games and refreshments).
A new addition to the Drive-In Family Game Nights is the Trivia Night, which makes its début on Jan. 27. The game will be offered through Kahoot (families will receive a code to download the app for free), and a big screen will add to the excitement and interaction of the evening. Questions, offered from categories for both children and adults, will be displayed simultaneously on smartphones and on the inflatable screen. Players can choose from the options on their phones, which are transformed into a virtual game buzzer.
Each family takes on a name for their team, and at the end of each timed question, the team names and their cumulative scores will be displayed on the big screen, along with graphics of people jumping up and down on the leaderboard. At the end of each game, winners will be awarded their prize baskets.
Drive-In Family Movie Series
Another highlight of Fredericksburg’s Drive-In offerings is the free family movie night held monthly at Old Mill Park. Kids are thrilled as the sun sets and the big screen lights up to one of their favorite films, with the soundtrack played through their car radio. The featured films are “Frozen II” on Jan. 30, “Jumanji, The Next Level” on Feb. 19 and “Trolls World Tour” on March 6. A food truck will be stationed at the park during movie nights.
Fredericksburg Snowball FightAnother event rooted in the childhood experiences of pre-technology days, when playing typically meant going outdoors, is the community snowball fight that will be held on Feb. 6 from 1–4:30 p.m. at the Dixon Park Hockey Rink. Buckets of cotton “snow” balls will be placed near barricades and obstacles throughout the site. Pre-registration ($3 per person) for a specific time slot is required and closes on Jan. 25. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and families should dress for the weather, bring drinking water, and be prepared for a fun-filled time and plenty of photo ops.
Afternoon Discoveries with FAM
For a memorable glimpse into the history of our area, the folks at Parks and Rec have teamed up with counterparts at the Fredericksburg Area Museum to host Afternoon Discoveries. The presentations will be held Feb. 18 through March 4, from 5–6 p.m. on select Thursdays for age cohorts of K-grade 1, grades 2-3, and grades 4-5.
Topics include “Find Your Crest, in which family crests of the past will serve as an inspiration for children to design one for their own families. “Carnival Island” will reveal the wonders of the Southworth’s Pleasure Island, the carnival that was once a thrilling attraction of amusements on the island below the Chatham Bridge. Finally, “Kid Curator” introduces participants to duties involved in a curator’s role and will learn about how FAM researches, cares for and presents artifacts from our city’s past.
“Learning about history encourages children’s creativity and critical thinking skills,” said Theresa Cramer, who is presenting the programs. “History programs spark participants’ curiosity about the past and our community, and hands-on projects make history more relatable for children and fun to learn.”
Nature Activities and ProgramsAmong Parks and Rec offerings throughout the season are a host of nature activities that provide a welcomed opportunity for families to spend time in the great outdoors. Activities and events include a variety of themed hikes at Motts Run park, including a Woodpecker Walk, a Winter Wonders hike and Hike with Your Hound.
Parks and Recreation has also teamed up with environmental organizations, such as Earthquest, who will present several of their rescued birds of prey in programs dubbed “Raptor Encounter” and “Whoo Loves You? All About Owls.” In addition, in the program “Explore the Possumbilities,” a representative from Awesome Possumz will talk about the special adaptations of these fascinating marsupials and their role in our ecosystem and introduce folks to their featured guest, Stuart the possum.
“My hope is that children (and ‘big kids’) will grow more curious about the natural world and that these programs will spark questions and continue their exploration of nature,” said Callie Brown, Outdoor Recreation Supervisor. “Nature is the prescription that boosts your immune system and refreshes you mentally and emotionally.”