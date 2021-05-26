Young Life: Fredericksburg Parks and Rec to host Kids Fishing Derby, Teen Campout

The folks at Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation invite area youths to join in the fun of the 2021 Kids Fishing Derby at Motts Run Reservoir on Saturday, June 5. A long-standing highlight for the community, the fishing derby has attracted as many as 250 people and has become a tradition for many families, some of whom have participated in the angling competition for multiple generations.
“I hope that this will be a great opportunity for kids who have already been fishing to further hone their skills, and that kids who have never been fishing can learn something new and that it might spark a love of a whole new hobby,” said outdoor recreation supervisor Callie Brown.
Preregistration is no longer open, but all are welcome to come and join in the competition. Those who have preregistered online can pick up their packets on-site from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kids who are participating in the derby can enjoy free breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and meals will be available for purchase for accompanying parents and siblings.
Pre-registered participants will receive a free fishing derby T-shirt; all others will receive theirs on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Kids can fish from the banks or docks as well as from their boats. A variety of boats are available for rent at the concession, where families can also purchase bait if they choose. Participants will bring their own fishing gear and, in past years, champions have reeled in their prize specimens using just a simple Snoopy kids’ pole. Parents can advise and cheer their children on and they can help with baiting the hook and casting, but contestants must reel in their own catch. The entire weekend has been designated “Free Fishing Weekend” by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, in which anglers will not be required to have a license.
Throughout the day, children can sharpen their casting and reeling techniques in a Backyard Bass game with poles that are baited with a plug, which kids retrieve across the lawn on which plastic fish have been positioned for them to snag. “As they reel in their lines, they try to hook their catch through the pocket on the fish,” explained Brown.
Speaking of pockets, visitors will also have an opportunity to meet Pocket—the park’s beloved 24-year-old corn snake—and explore the park’s nature center from noon to 5 p.m.
Fishing will continue from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. and weigh-ins will take place until 11:30 a.m. Trophies, medals and prizes will be awarded from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the highest total weight of their five biggest fish in participant categories of ages 4 and under, 5–7, 8–10, 11–13 and 14–16.
“In addition to fishing skills, boys and girls can learn valuable life skills from the hobby, from patience to paying attention,” said Brown.
After the fishing derby, families will also have an opportunity to explore the 860-acre park’s 12 miles of hiking trails around the 160-acre lakes.
“By spending time in the great outdoors, they can gain a greater appreciation for our wonderful world, which is much more exciting and fascinating than our experiences on computer screens,” said Brown.
Teen Campout
Registration is currently open for a new Parks and Rec offering—Teen Campout. Youths ages 13-17 can enjoy a three-day, two-night adventure that will be chock full of activities, including team-building exercises, canoeing, fire-building and orienteering, as well as offering the unforgettable experience of sleeping under the stars. All snacks and meals will be provided. Campers will bring their own tents and will receive a list of camping supplies when they register.
The camping capacity is limited and preregistration is required.