Young Life: Fredericksburg Parks and Rec to host Kids Fishing Derby, Teen Campout

The folks at Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation invite area youths to join in the fun of the 2021 Kids Fishing Derby at Motts Run Reservoir on Saturday, June 5. A long-standing highlight for the community, the fishing derby has attracted as many as 250 people and has become a tradition for many families, some of whom have participated in the angling competition for multiple generations.

“I hope that this will be a great opportunity for kids who have already been fishing to further hone their skills, and that kids who have never been fishing can learn something new and that it might spark a love of a whole new hobby,” said outdoor recreation supervisor Callie Brown.

Preregistration is no longer open, but all are welcome to come and join in the competition. Those who have preregistered online can pick up their packets on-site from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kids who are participating in the derby can enjoy free breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and meals will be available for purchase for accompanying parents and siblings.

Pre-registered participants will receive a free fishing derby T-shirt; all others will receive theirs on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.