Young Life: George Washington’s Mount Vernon will be all aglow for the holidays

Visitors’ curiosity and desire to explore further will be piqued by the warm glow emitted from the Historic Area, which will be lit by lanterns bordering the pathways and shining from within the outbuildings. They may notice that one of the buildings has an especially bright glow—the blacksmith’s shop, where a skilled craftsman is at work, hammering and shaping iron items with the heat of the fire.

As families transverse the grounds, they may encounter a number of interpreters, in costume and in character, depicting those who played important roles at Mount Vernon. They can meet Martha Washington, who might tell them that the celebration of Christmas was so special to her and George that they were wed on Twelfth Night, the finale of the Yuletide. First-person interpreters will also include James Anderson, who managed the plantation and convinced Washington to construct a distillery on the property, and Tobias Lear, who served as George Washington’s executive secretary and was by his bedside when he passed away. And an interpreter portraying Caroline Branham, an enslaved woman who was a trusted servant and prepared the Washington family’s meals, will relate stories about Mount Vernon from her perspective.