Young Life: George Washington’s Mount Vernon will be all aglow for the holidays

For three enchanted weekends throughout the holiday season, the folks at George Washington’s Mount Vernon will host a doubly-exciting event, the first-ever Winter Glow. The celebration will be one of the rare times when guests can explore the grounds and gardens of our first president’s beloved estate after sunset, and the site will be transformed into a magical wonderland of light displays.
“We are excited to offer this event. We’ll have cauldron fires and hot chocolate for families to keep warm. This is a wonderful holiday event that families can safely engage in, and Mount Vernon has 160 acres to explore,” said spokesperson Matt Briney. “This year, we are offering all the events that we typically do during this season and bringing them all outdoors.”
The mansion will be flood-lit in amber, gold and warm hues, and the light will glow from the windows of the rooms that have been prepared for the Christmas celebration. Visitors can circle the mansion and look through the windows to view the preparations that have been made for the holidays, including the New Room where the table has been readied for a banquet and adorned with a centerpiece created from evergreens and holly grown on the estate. Guides who can provide additional information or answer any questions that guests may have will be stationed outside.
As families look across the estate from the mansion, they will delight in the sight of the upper garden, greenhouse and the vast field of the Bowling Green aglow with blue and lavender lights, featuring rotating patterns and winter images. The spirit of the season will permeate the estate with sounds as well as sights, as costumed 18th-century carolers add to the ambiance and a troupe of dancers demonstrate their skills while flutes and violins play holiday music.
Visitors’ curiosity and desire to explore further will be piqued by the warm glow emitted from the Historic Area, which will be lit by lanterns bordering the pathways and shining from within the outbuildings. They may notice that one of the buildings has an especially bright glow—the blacksmith’s shop, where a skilled craftsman is at work, hammering and shaping iron items with the heat of the fire.
As families transverse the grounds, they may encounter a number of interpreters, in costume and in character, depicting those who played important roles at Mount Vernon. They can meet Martha Washington, who might tell them that the celebration of Christmas was so special to her and George that they were wed on Twelfth Night, the finale of the Yuletide. First-person interpreters will also include James Anderson, who managed the plantation and convinced Washington to construct a distillery on the property, and Tobias Lear, who served as George Washington’s executive secretary and was by his bedside when he passed away. And an interpreter portraying Caroline Branham, an enslaved woman who was a trusted servant and prepared the Washington family’s meals, will relate stories about Mount Vernon from her perspective.
In addition, guests will have a chance to speak with the soldiers of the 1st Virginia Regiment of the Revolutionary War, who will be encamped on the grounds during the Winter Glow weekends. The scenario will bring to life the spartan conditions of troops that made possible the birth of our nation, and reenactors may give an account of their experience at Valley Forge. Guests can look into their tents, eavesdrop on their conversations as they huddle around the campfire, and learn about the weapons and personal items they carried in their haversacks and knapsacks.
“Visitors might even hear some comments among the regiment about their frustration with Congress and their failure to equip their rag-tag troops with adequate supplies,” said Briney. “There was never enough money for the Continental Army, and they accomplished impressive feats on a shoestring budget.”
A very special, and surprising, guest at Mount Vernon will be Aladdin, harkening back to one Christmas when Washington paid one of the travelling “suttlers” (people who journeyed from door to door offering goods for sale or an opportunity to view an exotic animal) to exhibit his camel for family and friends. In addition, a number of craftsmen will set up booths to sell a variety of handmade items that were crafted using 18th-century techniques, and Justin Cherry, a chef and Mount Vernon fellow, will bake bread in his domed bread oven.
A food truck will be on-site, offering a variety of sandwiches and snacks as well as hot chocolate and other beverages. The Mount Vernon Shops will also be open with a bevy of items for those who would like to purchase unique holiday gifts, ranging from grits and cornmeal from the estate’s gristmill to ornaments, gift baskets and even spirits from the site’s distillery.
“After spending much time at home, the Winter Glow celebration provides families with a wonderful opportunity to share a special and memorable holiday moment. The light show is fantastic, and the celebration is not only a beautiful experience but also an educational one for the whole family,” said Briney. “Throughout the evening, you will be immersed in George Washington’s world and will have an opportunity to hear ‘first-hand’ accounts of what life was like during his time. It will bring a whole new level to your Christmas experience.”
