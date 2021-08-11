Young Life: Globetrotters share their light and laughter at the EagleBank Arena

For nearly 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have brought thrills and laughter to audiences the world over through their humorous antics on the basketball court and awe-inspiring athletic feats. On Aug. 21, families will have an opportunity to experience a game by the record-breaking team live, as they play the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax.

Founded in 1926 by Abe Saperstein as an example of the excellence and resilience that were hallmarks of the era’s Harlem Renaissance, the Globetrotters have played in 124 countries on six continents with performances that have enthralled more than 148 million fans. The team’s “Legends” roster includes players, such as NBA star Wilt Chamberlain and the “Clown Prince” Meadowlark Lemon, who have become household names.

Throughout the years, the Globetrotters’ games have drawn audiences of nearly 20,000. “The largest audiences are for games overseas, in countries where we only play once a year or every two years,” said forward Chandler “Bulldog” Mack. “We often meet people who say their dad or grandparents took them to see the team when they were kids, and they want to share that joy, laughter and magic with their kids and grandkids. We want that to continue through the generations for another 95 years. That’s why we put our all into every game, whether there are 50 or 20,000 people in the arena.”