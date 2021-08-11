Young Life: Globetrotters share their light and laughter at the EagleBank Arena

For nearly 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have brought thrills and laughter to audiences the world over through their humorous antics on the basketball court and awe-inspiring athletic feats. On Aug. 21, families will have an opportunity to experience a game by the record-breaking team live, as they play the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax.
Founded in 1926 by Abe Saperstein as an example of the excellence and resilience that were hallmarks of the era’s Harlem Renaissance, the Globetrotters have played in 124 countries on six continents with performances that have enthralled more than 148 million fans. The team’s “Legends” roster includes players, such as NBA star Wilt Chamberlain and the “Clown Prince” Meadowlark Lemon, who have become household names.
Throughout the years, the Globetrotters’ games have drawn audiences of nearly 20,000. “The largest audiences are for games overseas, in countries where we only play once a year or every two years,” said forward Chandler “Bulldog” Mack. “We often meet people who say their dad or grandparents took them to see the team when they were kids, and they want to share that joy, laughter and magic with their kids and grandkids. We want that to continue through the generations for another 95 years. That’s why we put our all into every game, whether there are 50 or 20,000 people in the arena.”
When kids meet Mack and see that he is 6 feet and 7 inches tall, they sometimes ask why he’s called Bulldog. “I tell them that I wasn’t always this tall and I started out their size!” he said. In fact, the nickname had been with him long before he became a Globetrotter. As the youngest of three very competitive brothers, Mack said he learned how to hold his own: “I used to hate to lose and, if I did, I would get very upset, like a bulldog.”
Mack’s brothers provided not only the prod of competition but also inspiration. His brother, Chris Richardson, who was 12 years his senior, had been a Globetrotter and he followed in his footsteps. “He was a driving force in my life,” he said.
While the team engages in fast-paced games with rim-rattling dunks and moves, such as a jaw-dropping half-court jump shot, their appearances are also infused with hallmark humor and comedic routines that belie the hours of training they devote to their performance. “We continually work out and practice, and we want to make sure that everything you see on the court is as crisp and on point as it needs to be,” said Mack. “Those trick shots are not just lucky shots. We practice them for hours and hours to make sure they’re perfect. We are always striving to perfect our craft. We are out there competing and we are doing everything we can to make sure we win. As a Globetrotter, I haven’t lost a game in nearly seven years, and I want to continue that streak.”
As the Globetrotters’ devoted international audiences show, the team’s appeal goes beyond all national, cultural and ethnic differences. “It’s not only good basketball, but also the humor that crosses those boundaries. Everyone likes to laugh and right now we all need a good laugh,” said Mack.
After the team’s 1951 trip to Berlin, a U.S. State Department official dubbed the Globetrotters “ambassadors of goodwill.” “That is something we don’t take lightly,” said Mack.
The team’s performance at EagleBank Arena is part of its Spread Game Tour, and Mack explains the title. “We want to not only spread joy when we are on the court but also teach kids our moves, including our iconic spinning the ball on our finger,” he said. “It’s all about spreading the joy off the court and delivering the message to kids that they can become whatever they believe they can and that they can go beyond what their environment seems to dictate.”
Ticket prices begin at $25 and vary with seat location. A range of special passes offer Globetrotter Premium Experiences. The Magic Pass Preshow allows guests to meet the players and engage with one-on-one conversations. The Celebrity Court Pass gives fans a chance to get on the floor and warm up with the players before the game as they are stretching and practicing their shots. The #SQUADZONE offers an opportunity to sit behind one of the goals, where they are sure to establish a special connection with the team. Finally, a pass for a “One on One Meet and Greet” will allow families to go behind the scenes for personal access to a player and photo opportunities.
“We make sure that families will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they can only have at a Globetrotters game,” said Mack.