Young Life: Have fun with history at Fort Germanna

The folks at the Germanna Foundation invite families to join them in a thought-provoking, engaging exploration of the archaeological site of Fort Germanna this Saturday. While the word “frontier” typically elicits images of the Westward Ho and buffalo grazing on the plains, those who attend the fort’s free Public Access Day will be reminded that the “frontier” boundary of our nation was once right in our area. They will also see that not all “frontiersmen” wore coonskin caps like Davy Crockett, and that their hallmark spirit of courage and determination can be embodied by a figure wearing a powdered wig and breeches—Gov. Alexander Spotswood.
Having established a settlement and protective fort at the site in 1714, which was the furthest western boundary of English Settlement at the time, Gov. Spotswood led a contingent of men even farther west to the Shenandoah Valley in his Blue Ridge Expedition in 1716 and dubbed his explorers the “Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.”
During Saturday’s events, families will have an opportunity to meet Gov. Spotswood himself, who will answer questions and talk about the challenges and opportunities of his era.
“Visitors will get a sense of who the governor was,” said Germanna Foundation executive director Tim Sutphin. “He was very much a man of his times. He was innovative and assisted in the design of the public buildings in Williamsburg and his manor house, ‘The Enchanted Castle.’ He looked to the land not in terms of its prospects for growing tobacco, which was the cash crop of the times, but with regard to resources and raw materials, such as the iron that he mined.”
Guests will also learn about the daily experiences of the English and German colonists and the African American populations who lived and worked at Germanna.
Visitors are asked to register online for free timed tickets for hourly tours of the archaeological site. After an orientation at the Visitors Center, they can step inside the archaeology building at the site and walk through the Memorial Garden with granite monuments and benches and stone pavers honoring many of the immigrant families, descendants, churches and foundation leaders. Families can also hike along the trails of 170 acres of the Siegen Forest trail system behind the Visitors Center near the Rapidan River, or may choose to return another day for a revitalizing hike.
From there, families will cross Route 3 to the Fort Germanna archaeological site, where they can see an active dig site and learn from staff archaeologists about the work they do. In the process, they will learn about what frontier life was like within the fort for the 42 men, women and children who inhabited it.
In addition, visitors can have fun with history with archaeology-related activities that have been developed for the special day. Replicas of artifacts will be available for examination and families can devise their own stories to tell of the role the objects played in “their lives” in the 18th century. Families will also learn about the stages of the archaeological process, including sifting, cleaning, and mending, and children can try their hand to piece together a template of a broken plate.
“Our free Public Access Day is an opportunity for families to learn more about their local history that is a part of our nation’s frontier story and about the interaction of the cultures of those who lived here,” said Sutphin.
