Young Life: Have fun with history at Fort Germanna

The folks at the Germanna Foundation invite families to join them in a thought-provoking, engaging exploration of the archaeological site of Fort Germanna this Saturday. While the word “frontier” typically elicits images of the Westward Ho and buffalo grazing on the plains, those who attend the fort’s free Public Access Day will be reminded that the “frontier” boundary of our nation was once right in our area. They will also see that not all “frontiersmen” wore coonskin caps like Davy Crockett, and that their hallmark spirit of courage and determination can be embodied by a figure wearing a powdered wig and breeches—Gov. Alexander Spotswood.

Having established a settlement and protective fort at the site in 1714, which was the furthest western boundary of English Settlement at the time, Gov. Spotswood led a contingent of men even farther west to the Shenandoah Valley in his Blue Ridge Expedition in 1716 and dubbed his explorers the “Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.”

During Saturday’s events, families will have an opportunity to meet Gov. Spotswood himself, who will answer questions and talk about the challenges and opportunities of his era.