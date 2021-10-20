Young Life: Hollowed Harvest comes to Camp Hanover

Imagine your family venturing for a stroll in the woodlands on a crisp autumn evening and coming across a 20-foot-high glowing figure of the sinking Titanic with lifeboats and icebergs nearby. Even more mesmerizing, as you approach this jaw-dropping scenario, you discover the source of its illumination: thousands of carved jack-o’-lanterns that are arranged to form the structures.
This is not just a dream that you will be eager to talk about with enthralled friends and family members. It is the real-life experience of thousands of visitors who take the opportunity to explore BOLD Media’s Hollowed Harvest festival throughout the Halloween season as it comes to Camp Hanover, less than an hour’s drive away.
The Titanic scene is just one of dozens of larger-than-life displays, which incorporate no less than 7,000 glowing jack-o’-lanterns, that were created by the talented and innovative artists of BOLD Media. Also among the scenarios is a Tiki village—complete with volcanoes, hula dancers and tiki heads—and a display of the signs of the zodiac, as well as Halloween images of giant spiders, graveyards and Dracula.
The first festival was hosted in New York last year and was so wildly popular that it has expanded to six cities throughout the country this year—each with its own special touch.
“We plan to expand to more sites each year in response to the demand, and we will return to the venues where the festival has appeared, featuring different displays every year. For many families, it will become an annual tradition,” said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media.
The half-mile trail takes about 35–40 minutes to traverse. Though tickets are timed for specific dates to ensure that the site does not become overcrowded, guests can explore the offerings at their own speed. Tickets must be pre-purchased at HollowedHarvest.com.
“The Hollowed Harvest was designed with families in mind. There is nothing frightening in this show, but it is very impressive and a lot of fun. If you’re looking for something fun and safe to do with your family this Halloween, this is the place to be. Everybody from your toddler to grandma will have a wonderful time!” said Glaser.
Always moving forward, BOLD Media feature yet another fascinating display that will come to the Richmond Raceway on Nov. 19—a milelong, drive-through Holiday Light Show, which, with the company’s hallmark creativity, is bound to be an extraordinary experience.