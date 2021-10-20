Young Life: Hollowed Harvest comes to Camp Hanover

Imagine your family venturing for a stroll in the woodlands on a crisp autumn evening and coming across a 20-foot-high glowing figure of the sinking Titanic with lifeboats and icebergs nearby. Even more mesmerizing, as you approach this jaw-dropping scenario, you discover the source of its illumination: thousands of carved jack-o’-lanterns that are arranged to form the structures.

This is not just a dream that you will be eager to talk about with enthralled friends and family members. It is the real-life experience of thousands of visitors who take the opportunity to explore BOLD Media’s Hollowed Harvest festival throughout the Halloween season as it comes to Camp Hanover, less than an hour’s drive away.

The Titanic scene is just one of dozens of larger-than-life displays, which incorporate no less than 7,000 glowing jack-o’-lanterns, that were created by the talented and innovative artists of BOLD Media. Also among the scenarios is a Tiki village—complete with volcanoes, hula dancers and tiki heads—and a display of the signs of the zodiac, as well as Halloween images of giant spiders, graveyards and Dracula.

The first festival was hosted in New York last year and was so wildly popular that it has expanded to six cities throughout the country this year—each with its own special touch.