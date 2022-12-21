Young Life: ICE! returns to National Harbor with 'A Christmas Story'

The folks at the Gaylord National Resort at National Harbor have discovered the secret recipe to create a fascinating realm where families can make holiday memories together. Simply take 2 million pounds of brightly colored ice, add 35 talented artisans and carvers who have traveled 8,000 miles to build a walk-through experience of 10 larger-than-life scenes from that beloved holiday movie, “A Christmas Story,” and voila! There you have all that was needed for this year’s ICE! show.

“The ICE! sculpture exhibit was initiated in 2009 and has become a tradition for families in the national capital region ever since. After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, both guests and resort staff are excited and delighted to see its return,” said spokesperson Jennifer Cerasani.

Though the annual displays are typically highlighted with a touch of humor, they involve an impressive amount of training and honing of the skills of the carvers who travel from Harbin, China, to spend six weeks on the ice exhibit. This centuries-old craft has been practiced in the “Ice City” for multiple generations of families.

“Some of the artisans are father–son teams and they create their own specialized tools to carve and sculpt the ice,” said Cerasani. The specially designed ice tent at National Harbor is kept at a frosty 9 degrees to preserve the sculptures, and the event’s signature blue parkas will be provided for all guests to ensure they stay warm and toasty.

Featured scenes from “A Christmas Story” include the front porch of the Parker family’s house, with a window displaying the patriarch’s prized fishnet-stockinged leg lamp. Also depicted are the classic “double dog dare you” scenario, in which Ralphie’s sidekick successfully challenges the school bully to stick his tongue out to touch a frigid lamppost; and Ralphie’s visit to Santa where his request for a Red Ryder BB gun results in a quick shove down the slide from the Big Chair with the oft-repeated admonishment, “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

“This Santa scene introduces a focal point of the attraction, the slide room, where we have two two-story-high slides with tunnels and arches near Ralphie’s that visitors can slide down,” said Cerasani. “The slide theme is echoed in our adjacent Christmas Celebration area with Snow Flow Mountain, our snow-tubing experience for guests.”

In addition to the ICE! exhibit, there is a plethora of festive activities, events and attractions to explore, and the entire resort is transformed into a Holiday Wonderland with more than 2 million lights and 160 Christmas trees decorated with 10,000 ornaments.

Two Christmas shows are performed periodically in the garden Atrium. “Cirque Spirit of Christmas” features the troupe’s hallmark high-flying stunts, acrobatic feats, elaborate staging and dramatic musical score. The performance conveys the story of a child, Noel, who has lost the spirit of Christmas in the bustle of the holidays but for whom that treasure is restored by the dedicated team of trapeze artists, acrobats and aerial silk performers. “The Greatest Story” depicts the birth and life of Jesus through the eyes of six international storytellers in a multicultural celebration of the reviving qualities of faith, hope and love.

The resort’s Bavarian-styled Christmas Village offers a spectrum of winter holiday activities, such as snow-ball making and target practice in the Snow Ball Build and Blast station, ice skating and Ice Bumper Cars, which offer the thrill of sliding, spinning and bumping into family and friends. Craft sessions include gingerbread decorating and a chance to meet and greet Nutmeg, the Gingerbread Man. At the Build-a-Bear station, guests can also build-a-penguin sporting his own ICE! blue parka. A Sweet Shoppe will be on site, where steamy hot chocolate and cakes and cookies can be purchased.

A highlight of the Christmas Celebration is the free Shine Light show. During the nightly lighting, the 55-foot suspended Christmas tree glows with thousands of dancing lights synchronized with a high-energy seasonal soundtrack and is surrounded by light curtains animated with Christmas imagery.

Mrs. Claus will make an appearance to introduce visitors to Christmas traditions, such as a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” as well as sharing milk and cookies. And, of course, that Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa, will be on-site every day until Dec. 24 at his Workshop, where visitors can purchase photo opportunities.

“Gaylord’s Christmas Celebration is a unique, bonding and memorable experience that has become a tradition for many families,” said Cerasani. “It’s all about spending quality time together, and we have created a spectrum of opportunities to do that, from exploring ICE!, to seeing a show, to just walking through the village and enjoying the decorations.”