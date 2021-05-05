Young Life: Join in the fun of National Kids to Parks Day at Motts Run Reservoir

A great resource for learning about the park’s features and the four-legged and feathered creatures that call it home is the Motts Run Nature Center, which is open every weekend from noon to 5 p.m.

“Visitors can view our numerous displays to learn about animal tracks and the variety of trees in the park, and we have a number of animals that are preserved through taxidermy, including a bear, so they can see what they look like up close,” said Brown.

In addition, the Nature Center is home to the park’s mascot, the beloved corn snake, Pocket, who will be 24 years old this year, and visitors may have an opportunity to meet and greet her.

As an asset to exploring the park, a scavenger hunt has been developed for kids, which they can pick up at the Nature Center.

“They can search for the objects on whichever of our trails their family chooses to hike. They’ll be looking for simple things, such as a spider web, a bird, or a green leaf, and those who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a prize,” said Brown.