Young Life: Journey back to Christmastide in early Virginia

The folks at the Jamestown–Yorktown Foundation invite all to join in the celebration of Christmastide in early Virginia at Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Although the two museums are just a 20-minute drive from one another, the journey will transport visitors through more than 170 years of history, from the first footsteps near at the first permanent English settlement in Virginia in 1607 to the climactic moment of the American Revolution with the British surrender at Yorktown in 1781.
At both museums, learn about the ways in which the Christmas festivities and traditions of the English were carried out in the colonies, though significantly down-sized amidst the challenges of the times. Guests will can also engage in a bevy of hands-on activities and demonstrations offered by knowledgeable and enthusiastic interpreters in period clothing.
Jamestown Settlement
“The Christmas celebrations at James Fort would have been modest compared to home, but they would not have forgotten their traditions,” said Cindy Daniel, interpretive program manager. “They did what they could and probably cut greens to decorate and burned a yule log. There are things you can do even if you have very little, such as having church services and singing carols. If supplies were available, they may have cooked some special meals with things like venison or oysters, in addition to their usual supplies from home like oatmeal or peas.”
But there were two years in which even such a humble celebration was not possible. The sailors and settlers on the original voyage to Virginia spent the Christmas of 1606 at sea when a storm emerged and trapped their ships in the English Channel for six weeks, extending the length of their journey to 144 days. Then, in summer of 1609, the ships resupplying the colony were wrecked in Bermuda after a hurricane, and that—combined with a siege by the Powhatan Indians—left the colonists in such dire straits during the winter of 1609–1610, it was dubbed “The Starving Time.”
Yet, fortune was to shine on the colonists as well, such as the feast that was offered by the local Powhatan Indians to Capt. John Smith’s trading party who had taken refuge with them during a winter storm in 1608. As Smith reported, they were “never more merrie, nor fedde on more plenty of good oysters, fish, flesh, wild foule, and good bread, nor never had better fires in England then in the drie warme smokie houses of the Kecoughtan.”
In fact, visitors can begin their trip to Jamestown Settlement with an exploration of a re-created Paspahegh Town of Native Americans, featuring reed-covered houses called yehakins. Guests can learn about trade with the English settlers, like Smith. They also can learn about seasonal activities, such as hunting and tanning hides, and attend cooking demonstrations, since winter was a season of plenty for the Powhatan.
The next stop includes viewing full-size re-creations of the three ships that successfully completed the transatlantic journey, the Susan Constant, Godspeed and Discovery. Guests will have an opportunity to converse with the interpreters aboard one of the ships and ask questions about the voyage and its challenges, and can even play some of the games those first settlers may have passed the time with on that long, first voyage.
Visitors can then explore James Fort, the hub of the settlement, and view the creation of special holiday treats, such as mince pies, plum puddings and roasts, cooked on hearths and over open fires. In addition, they can watch the various tradesmen at work and may have an opportunity to try their hand at a skill or contribute to the cooking.
The fort also will introduce guests to the long-standing English traditions of wassailing and caroling, and they can engage with the master of mirth, the “Lord of Misrule,” with his riddles, slapstick humor, tricks and challenges.
American Revolution Museum at Yorktown
The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown features two outdoor living-history areas, a Continental Army encampment and a Revolution-era farm.
At the encampment, visitors can explore the tents of the enlisted men and officers. The soldiers will be cooking their humble rations on their designated portion of the fire in a dug-out camp kitchen, which might include beans, rice and vinegar, and, with luck, some salt pork or salt beef. Guests can also converse with the quartermaster who supplied the men with their rations, clothing and other necessities, and they can witness flintlock musket demonstrations. There may also be a discussion of the medical techniques and treatments utilized in the army, such as the pungent “sulfur salve” for skin conditions that was made from sulfur and lard.
The Revolution-era farm features a middling family house of the era, and guests can experience typical seasonal activities, such as hanging greens, and the preparation of holiday specialties like figgy puddings and other treats in the farm’s kitchen. Winter is also a good time for spinning wool, and guests can try spinning with a drop spindle. Visitors may also have an opportunity to make a take-home clove-and-orange pomander with the material and guidance offered by the staff.
Visitors always have the opportunity to pitch in when there are tasks to be done.
“We like to put history in your hands,” said Daniel. “The more involved people are, the more they remember the experience, and the more fun they have. That’s always our goal!”
Performances of period music will be presented at both sites throughout the event, and visitors are invited to explore exhibits and interactive displays at their galleries. A special holiday film will be playing at the Jamestown Settlement and a breathtaking 4D film shown on a wrap-around theater screen at American Revolution Museum brings all the scents (including smoke), sensations and sounds of the final siege of Yorktown.
“My hope is that families will come out and have a great time, and that something they do or touch or smell or feel will spark their interest in history and encourage them to learn more,” said Daniel. “We invite families to come out and experience the Christmas spirit with us and have a historically good time.”