Young Life: Journey back to Christmastide in early Virginia

The next stop includes viewing full-size re-creations of the three ships that successfully completed the transatlantic journey, the Susan Constant, Godspeed and Discovery. Guests will have an opportunity to converse with the interpreters aboard one of the ships and ask questions about the voyage and its challenges, and can even play some of the games those first settlers may have passed the time with on that long, first voyage.

Visitors can then explore James Fort, the hub of the settlement, and view the creation of special holiday treats, such as mince pies, plum puddings and roasts, cooked on hearths and over open fires. In addition, they can watch the various tradesmen at work and may have an opportunity to try their hand at a skill or contribute to the cooking.

The fort also will introduce guests to the long-standing English traditions of wassailing and caroling, and they can engage with the master of mirth, the “Lord of Misrule,” with his riddles, slapstick humor, tricks and challenges.

American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown features two outdoor living-history areas, a Continental Army encampment and a Revolution-era farm.