Young Life: Jurassic Quest roars into Fredericksburg Expo Center

Families will soon have an opportunity to experience a fascinating up-close encounter with 100 dinosaurs who roamed the planet millions of years ago, as Jurassic Quest comes to the Fredericksburg Expo Center later this month.

This fun-filled, unforgettable adventure was created through the employment of expert craftsmen who, in consultation with paleontologists, produced each of these prehistoric animals to accurately reflect their size, textures, movements and, in some cases, even their color. In addition, care was taken to create a spectrum of realistic natural environments, including an “Ancient Oceans” scenario with lights and colors connoting an underwater experience that will all transport visitors to a mesmerizing realm far removed from our everyday reality.

Among the awe-inspiring creatures in the walk-through exhibit are a 50-foot-long Megalodon shark, a towering 50-foot-long Spinosaurus, a 70-foot-long Apatosaurus and a gigantic, life-sized T.rex. Among the panoply of animals are some that move and interact with guests, including frisky adolescents and three cuddly baby dinos—Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T.rex, and Trixie the Triceratops—who will be presented in their caretakers’ arms.