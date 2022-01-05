Young Life: Jurassic Quest roars into Fredericksburg Expo Center

Families will soon have an opportunity to experience a fascinating up-close encounter with 100 dinosaurs who roamed the planet millions of years ago, as Jurassic Quest comes to the Fredericksburg Expo Center later this month.
This fun-filled, unforgettable adventure was created through the employment of expert craftsmen who, in consultation with paleontologists, produced each of these prehistoric animals to accurately reflect their size, textures, movements and, in some cases, even their color. In addition, care was taken to create a spectrum of realistic natural environments, including an “Ancient Oceans” scenario with lights and colors connoting an underwater experience that will all transport visitors to a mesmerizing realm far removed from our everyday reality.
Among the awe-inspiring creatures in the walk-through exhibit are a 50-foot-long Megalodon shark, a towering 50-foot-long Spinosaurus, a 70-foot-long Apatosaurus and a gigantic, life-sized T.rex. Among the panoply of animals are some that move and interact with guests, including frisky adolescents and three cuddly baby dinos—Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T.rex, and Trixie the Triceratops—who will be presented in their caretakers’ arms.
“Jurassic Quest is not only fun for families, but it also slips a lot of education into the experience,” said fossil expert and knowledgeable lifelong dinosaur fan Marty Hoffman, who plays the role of Park Ranger Marty. “If your kids are into dinosaurs, all of a sudden, they are learning about biology, and geology, and astronomy. I always say that dinosaurs are a gateway science.”
For any questions that this curiosity-sparking exhibit may elicit among visitors, Jurassic Quest has developed an innovative info-line where Park Ranger Marty will personally answer their texted queries.
Also part of the experience are periodic dinosaur shows hosted by “raptor trainers,” who ensure that there is plenty of audience participation, including calling out commands to the dinosaurs they present.
Other highlights include a giant fossil dig, an animal-art tattoo station, inflatables and bounce houses, as well as games and take-home crafts. Young guests can even take a ride on the some of the dinosaurs. In addition, an entire section, dubbed Triceratots, has been designed for children ages 2 and under, including tot-size rideable dinosaurs and slides.
Jurassic Quest has steadily grown since it was first launched in 2013.
“There is no display out there that can compare with this show,” said Hoffman. “We put so much into it that it is truly a phenomenon! We typically have 35 people traveling with each show and 16 trucks bringing in all of the ingredients for an unforgettable family experience. It’s not only a bonding experience for parents and children, but also creates a treasured memory that will last a lifetime.”
The exhibit displays feature dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods, spanning a range of more than 170 million years—from 230 million years ago to 66 million years ago.
“The dinosaurs we present were not all on the earth at the same time. In fact, the Stegosaurus was further away in time from the T.rex than the T.rex is from us,” said Hoffman.
While pondering this great expanse of time might cause some to feel insignificant, Hoffman said it may also make us grateful to be alive.
“We may be here for only a speck in time, but what we do with that speck is important. An expanded appreciation for time can make us feel very lucky that we are here and able to be a little bit of the planet’s fantastic story.”
Jurassic Quest will engage every generation of the family and, for young visitors, it is pure glee.
“When I go to the opening archway and watch the kids’ faces when they first see the dinosaurs, I know all the investment in this show is worth it,” said Hoffman. “You see their eyes light up and their jaws drop and the happiness on their faces.”