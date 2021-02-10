Young Life: Laurie Berkner presents families with Valentine's Day concert online

This Valentine’s Day, families will have an opportunity to experience a live virtual concert by award-winning children’s entertainer Laurie Berkner, who has brought delight and treasured memories to preschoolers and parents alike for more than 20 years, in the comfort of their own living rooms.
Just as her on-site concerts have had young audiences dancing in the aisles, motioning to the lyrics and singing along, the Valentine’s Day show is chock-full of interactive elements and exciting engagement. Her uplifting songs will also allow grown-ups to tap into the part of their heart where even everyday moments are imbued with enchantment.
Berkner will lead families through a rollicking, fun-filled celebration with two concerts on Sunday, and guests may choose attend both. “Doors will open” an hour in advance with a pre-show session in the virtual lobby. In preparation for the concert, guests can download a template for a valentine that they can color and proudly display during a later sharing session, and kids are invited to bring a simple instrument, a stuffed animal and a mask as their personal props for variety of songs. Families can add more excitement to the party by decorating the living room, wearing a Valentine’s Day outfit or preparing a special treat from recipes provided on the website.
The concert will feature songs that celebrate a theme of love, family and friendship, as well as samples of Berkner’s greatest hits, such as “We Are the Dinosaurs,” “Pig on Her Head” and “Superhero.” Her songs have an average of more than 12 million monthly streams.
Berkner’s career included performances on Nick Jr.’s “Jack’s Big Music Show” and the creation of a number of children’s picture books and three off-Broadway musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theater. Most recently, she has released a 10-chapter audio book, “Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen,” with Audible Studios.
Berkner’s stellar career as a children’s entertainer was rooted in her experience in 1992, when she served as a music teacher for a prestigious preschool in New York. Her performances took on a new dimension, when she became a mother to her daughter, Lucy, in 2004.
“In my first 12 years of performances for kids, I was always thinking from a child’s perspective, and I wondered what would happen when I became a parent and had to be a grown-up,” she mused.
But Lucy would provide new inspiration from her earliest months of life, when Berkner would play songs for her in her baby jumper and could see her appreciation, as she bounced along to the melodies.
“Nearly 90 percent of my songs are written from an ‘I’ perspective so that kids are singing about themselves,” Berkner said, “and I wanted to sing songs that would be empowering for the kids. I wanted to offer them something that they don’t have to understand so much as to feel. When they are singing and moving their bodies, they are reflecting the feeling in the melody.”
Many of Berkner’s creations celebrate everyday experiences with empathy for a child’s perspective. These include “Let’s Go!”—the lead song for her new album—that captures children’s anticipation of engaging in an activity or venture and a bit of frustration with the amount of time it takes an adult and other siblings to prepare.
Some numbers from the album reflect the unique nature of current-day challenges, including “Superhero” songs that highlight wearing a mask and hand-washing. “I wanted to remind kids that they are being extraordinary just by doing simple things that can keep them safe and help other people as well,” she said.
Berkner said that in her livestream performances she envisions one child that she is singing for.
“In this venue, there is a sense of being with lots of people watching together, and experiencing this with their family can be a bonding, memorable experience,” she said. “And it’s a live performance that carries a sense of excitement, because you never know what’s going to happen next!”