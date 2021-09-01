Young Life: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts Genworth Free Community Day

The folks at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden invite one and all to its fifth annual Genworth Free Community Day for a bounty of fun-filled exploration of nature, opportunities for adventurous and creative play in the Children’s Garden, and strolls along its woodland paths.

Monday’s event also offers families a chance to experience the engaging installations created by the summer’s two artists in residence—Unicia Buster and Alfonso Pérez Acosta, as well as interactive and thought-provoking artwork by artist and landscape designer Cristina Taphouse.

“This is one of our favorite days because, with the sponsorship of Genworth, we can invite the entire community to come and see the garden for free. We see so many people from different backgrounds, many who may have never visited the garden before,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe. “We anticipate as many as 4,000 visitors in the course of the day.”

The M&T Bank exhibit “RESTORE: The Healing Power of Nature” features two art installations by Taphouse.

“Cristina’s ‘Flock’ creation hangs from the tree canopy and represents birds in a medium similar to stained glass, so it’s alive with color when the sunlight shines on it,” said Monroe.