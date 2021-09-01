Young Life: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts Genworth Free Community Day

The folks at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden invite one and all to its fifth annual Genworth Free Community Day for a bounty of fun-filled exploration of nature, opportunities for adventurous and creative play in the Children’s Garden, and strolls along its woodland paths.
Monday’s event also offers families a chance to experience the engaging installations created by the summer’s two artists in residence—Unicia Buster and Alfonso Pérez Acosta, as well as interactive and thought-provoking artwork by artist and landscape designer Cristina Taphouse.
“This is one of our favorite days because, with the sponsorship of Genworth, we can invite the entire community to come and see the garden for free. We see so many people from different backgrounds, many who may have never visited the garden before,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe. “We anticipate as many as 4,000 visitors in the course of the day.”
The M&T Bank exhibit “RESTORE: The Healing Power of Nature” features two art installations by Taphouse.
“Cristina’s ‘Flock’ creation hangs from the tree canopy and represents birds in a medium similar to stained glass, so it’s alive with color when the sunlight shines on it,” said Monroe.
Another creation by Taphouse, “Refresh,” is a mobile of “raindrops,” each of which is etched with a question that may spark self-reflection and elicit conversations among family members regarding their experiences throughout the past 15 months, including the challenges they faced, the people they may have encouraged, and the things that became most important to them.
“The theme of the art installations is that water and rain are refreshing, and being close to water brings a feeling of wellness and relaxation,” said Monroe.
Acosta has created a large circular art installation at the base of the Anderson Meadow. The work, inspired by the medicine wheel, is composed of more than 300 rocks painted by visitors of a spectrum of ages, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds who participated in workshops throughout the summer. As families walk through the circle, they can view every uplifting drawing, painting phrase or word that the garden’s guests have left for others to experience.
Buster is an artist who designs and creates costumes. Her summer exhibit, on display in the Lora Robins Gallery, features a variety of figures adorned with costumes that convey feminine beauty beyond cultural and social ideals and reflect different races and ethnicities. In addition, her works connote our responsibility to care for, protect and preserve our natural environment.
Buster’s exhibit also includes some of her costumes she donned for her periodic pop-up appearances at the garden throughout the summer, including a cape representing the colorful wings of a moth.
Families will delight as they tour the more than 50 acres of awe-inspiring gardens that include more than a dozen themed areas, such as the Children’s Garden, the Rose Garden, the Asian Valley and the Cherry Tree Walk.
“One of the most popular features of our Children’s Garden is the Klaus Family Tree House that is easily accessible via a gently sloping ramp, and provides visitors with an exciting bird’s-eye view of the gardens 13 feet below, and they may even spot turtles and fish in the lake,” said Monroe.
At the Children’s Garden, the International Village features kids-sized replicas of shelters and homes from different countries and cultures, including a West African tukul, a Central American adobe-style casita and a Powhatan longhouse, and small gardens of plants from those areas. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer any questions that visitors may have and provide interesting points of information about the natural features of the garden.
Children are also drawn to the natural objects on-site—such as stones, branches and twigs—that spark imaginative play and creativity. In addition, young visitors are always happy to lend a helping hand in the Farm Garden, watering plants with sponges dipped in buckets of water.
“One of the biggest attractions for kids is running up and rolling down the hillside below the Conservatory,” said Monroe, highlighting another example of the excitement of simple outdoor play. “Our Genworth Free Community Day is a wonderful time to spend with family and friends exploring nature and learning more about its wonders.”