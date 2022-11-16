Young Life: Living history event commemorates Battle of Fredericksburg's anniversary

The Chatham Manor we visit today across the river from Fredericksburg as a manicured historic home presented a very different scenario with a very different atmosphere in 1862. On Nov. 15 of that year, the vanguard of the U.S. Army of the Potomac arrived in Falmouth to secure the north bank of the Rappahannock River. Within just three days, Union General Ambrose Burnside would arrive with the majority of his troops.

This Saturday, in commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s arrival, the National Park Service—in partnership with the Mary Washington Living History Club—will offer an up-close experience of the soldiers’ day-to-day life. The interactive event will realistically convey what those days were like for the armed forces who would soon be engaged in a brutal, bloody battle that would claim thousands of their comrades’ lives.

“The main focus of this program will be to examine the state of the war and the state of the Union army, which was especially hoping to get a victory on Southern soil before the winter sets in,” said Park Ranger and Education Coordinator Peter Maugle. “The unique aspect of the Battle of Fredericksburg is that, though the Union Army arrived in mid-November, the battle would not be fought till mid-December. With a delay in the arrival of material for the construction of pontoon bridges across the river, the Union forces were unable to move as planned. The Union soldiers were sitting there watching as more and more Confederate troops (eventually 78,000) arrived in the city.”

Much of the commanders’ time was spent planning and going over possible courses of action. Meanwhile, the soldiers were basically marking time and going about their daily duties of marching, drilling, gathering firewood and guarding the perimeter of their camp. The drills that visitors will see this weekend will be basically demonstrations of lining up in a row, turning and marching in step to allow the troops to properly face their enemy. The costumed interpreters will also show examples of ways that a musket can be carried.

“A lot of what we’ll talk about are the everyday things the soldiers did to stay alive and that we still do today,” said Maugle. “Everybody needs a place to sleep and take care of their personal hygiene. Visitors can relate to realistic depictions and practical accounts of how the soldiers at Chatham passed their days.”

Guests observing soldiers cooking a meal on a fire will have a better understanding of what the soldiers’ sustenance consisted of.

“For the most part, they would eat what the army provides them and that would be three basic things: bacon, “hardtack” biscuits and coffee,” said Maugle. “But, lest visitors picture that as a nice bacon-and-biscuit sandwich, we’ll explain that the bacon was usually handed out as a raw slab, the hardtack was notoriously difficult to chew and swallow, and the coffee would be handed out as beans that they would have to somehow grind themselves.”

The residents of Fredericksburg who had family in the Confederate army could see the enemy “at their doorstep” across the river, as the troops used Chatham as a headquarters and, eventually, as a hospital. The thousands of soldiers on-site could eat a lot of food, so residents’ property was impacted even before the fighting began. Soldiers would sometimes forage for supplemental food in the countryside, which could include stealing chickens, hogs and fruit.

The tents at the encampment, likewise, provide insight into the challenges that daily life presented for the soldiers. Sometimes referred to as “pup tents,” they were barely big enough to cover a man’s body. Each tent was shared by two soldiers and was composed of two halves that were buttoned together and could be separated and carried by each of the buddies. A saving grace was an overcoat provided by the army and blankets that, when wrapped together, could serve as a makeshift sleeping bag. In addition, rubberized material was just coming into use, and soldiers were also issued a rubber mat to help them keep dry.

Re-enactors will be happy to open their knapsacks to show visitors the essentials they carried with them, such as a frying pan and eating utensils. Surprisingly, a newspaper might also be among the pack’s contents.

“The soldiers were always on the lookout for newspapers. Even old newspapers could have information they were not aware of,” said Maugle. “They would trade newspapers with one another and sometimes with the enemy. If they were on guard duty and the enemy wasn’t too far away, they might call a little truce and fraternize. With only the river between them, there were times when the soldiers would make little boats, pack them with coffee or a newspaper and sail them across the river in hopes that the Confederates would return the boat with a confederate newspaper and maybe some tobacco.”

When means of survival were met, the soldiers sought out means to entertain themselves. The soldiers would often have fun with their comrades. They might gamble with cards or dice and other games of chance or bet on a foot race or boxing match.

“In portraying the soldiers, we will be using quotes and accounts from their actual letters and journals and we have a knowledgeable group of experts on hand to answer any questions visitors might have,” said Maugle. “The Battle of Fredericksburg didn’t come from nowhere. There was a build-up and context to it. This event was designed specifically to convey that larger story.”

The Living History experience at Chatham Manor is the first of a series of events that will be hosted by the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania Military Park to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg.