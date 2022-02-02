Young Life: Local parks and rec groups introduce children to the wonders of nature

In his presentation, Stump will explain that animals use two different strategies to store their food. Some may hide their food for the winter all in one place, while others may have several locations for their caches, so if another animal raids a cache, it is not taking the whole food supply. At the end of the discussion, participants will be asked to retrieve their stores. This feat may prove to be a challenge for some participants, so they will appreciate the capacity of squirrels who often use landmarks to guide them to successfully find their storage spaces.

The program will compare and contrast the different techniques used to survive and thrive by different animals. In exploring the option of hibernation, Stump will talk about how animals massively increase their food intake before their dormant winter months.