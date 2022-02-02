Young Life: Local parks and rec groups introduce children to the wonders of nature

Throughout February, the folks at the Fredericksburg and Stafford departments of parks and recreation will host a spectrum of hands-on outdoor activities, which will provide new insight regarding the wonders of nature, the remarkable adaptations of wildlife and the interconnectedness of life.
Wintering in the Woods
For those who have wondered where the animals go when the cold of winter descends on our region, this program provides a multi-level answer to that query, beginning with a presentation and discussion on three basic modes of survival: hibernation, migration, and adaptations for resistance and tolerance of cold temperatures.
The program will include fun-filled interactive games related to the content, ensuring that young participants will remember the key points of the session. For example, one game shows how animals stock up for the winter and the techniques they use to gather their food. Participants will then receive a certain number of hazelnuts at the beginning, which they’ll be instructed to hide away with a reminder that they should try to remember where their caches are.
“The style of the program helps them learn through experience, so it’s not like a lecture or being in a classroom. They are engaging in activities that show the information instead of just telling them the information, so it makes it more memorable,” said Michael Stump, recreation programmer for Stafford Parks and Recreation, who will lead the activities.
In his presentation, Stump will explain that animals use two different strategies to store their food. Some may hide their food for the winter all in one place, while others may have several locations for their caches, so if another animal raids a cache, it is not taking the whole food supply. At the end of the discussion, participants will be asked to retrieve their stores. This feat may prove to be a challenge for some participants, so they will appreciate the capacity of squirrels who often use landmarks to guide them to successfully find their storage spaces.
The program will compare and contrast the different techniques used to survive and thrive by different animals. In exploring the option of hibernation, Stump will talk about how animals massively increase their food intake before their dormant winter months.
“By instinct, hibernating animals know what to do. Throughout the fall, some will basically eat nonstop to get the extra calories that will see them through the winter,” said Stump. He also reveals that, in contrast to the typical image of hibernation—a bear snuggling in for a winter-long nap—local animals, such as woodchucks and groundhogs, are actually better examples of hibernation. “The heartbeat of a woodchuck slows from around 80 to just 4 or 5 a minute and their body temperatures drop, allowing them to conserve energy,” he said.
In an accompanying game, participants will play the role of either an animal or a resource, such as shelter, food or water. Animal players will then race to tag and claim one of the resources first. The game is used to visualize a discussion of how the presence or absence of resources can influence the size of various populations.
The presentation of migration will include interesting facts about the value of the V formation of geese flying to their winter abodes, which reduces wind resistance for members of the flock. Discussion of adaptations for survival may also include rabbits, whose fur changes color from white to grayish to white as camouflage in the snows of winter. The presentation will be followed by a short walk through Curtis Park looking for signs of deer, birds and squirrels, including their tracks and homes.
Whoo Loves You? All About Owls
On Feb. 12, Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation will team up with an established partner, Earthquest, to host an engaging and interactive program that will explore fascinating features of several species of owls and offer a rare opportunity to have an up-close view of these amazing creatures.
“I like to say that owls are the ‘Kings of the Night Sky,’ ” said outdoor recreation supervisor Callie Brown. “They have many qualities that help them to be great hunters, including keen eyesight, hearing, silent flight and camouflage, all of which help them to sneak up on their prey.”
Amazingly, owls use their superior night vision to spot their prey from miles away, and the great horned owl can glide through the air as fast as 40 miles per hour.
After Earthquest’s presentation and discussion of their nonreleasable birds, Brown will lead a hands-on session of pellet dissection.
“Participants will receive their own sanitized owl pellet that they retrieve from their encasement and dissect to determine what the owl had eaten,” said Brown. “I’ll tell them what to look for, which would include anything the owl couldn’t digest, ranging from fur and bones to beaks and feathers.”
At dusk, participants will take a short hike on the Turkey Ridge Trail of Motts Run for an Owl Prowl. Brown will play recorded owl calls to see if any of the park’s resident owls respond. Both questions and photos are encouraged throughout the event, and participants can bring their own flashlights. The lens of all lights will be covered with red cellophane to preserve visibility while dimming what would be stark light.
“The night hike is exciting and helps people to expand their knowledge of the world of nature. As we often say, the more you know, the less you fear. This is a unique bonding experience that families can do together. These are activities that they can’t do every day, and they can become treasured memories,” said Brown.
OTHER PROGRAMS
In addition to the All About Owls program, Fredericksburg Parks and Rec will host other nature programs throughout the month.
Survival Skills 101 will also be offered at Motts Run on Feb. 12, from 2-3:30 p.m. for $6 per child. A naturalist will demonstrate wilderness skills such as knot tying, using a compass and building a fire.
Two programs will be hosted on Saturday, Feb. 26. From 10-11:30 a.m., the Tracks & Scat program for ages 5 and older will feature a presentation by a naturalist who will explain how to identify these traces from different mammals, followed by a hike in which children will look for this evidence along a trail. During the Fantastic Fossils program at Alum Spring Park from 2-3:30 p.m., a naturalist will talk about different types of fossils, and participants will engage in a fun hands-on activity and hike to view the fossils that are locked into the Sandstone Cliffs at the park. Tickets are $6 per person.
Pre-registration is required for all nature programs and early registration is encouraged to save a space before the deadline date, posted on the web site.