Young Life: 'Merry Trees' exhibit celebrates the holiday season, reading and art

The folks at the Fredericksburg Area Museum invite families to join them in the delight of viewing the annual “Merry Trees” exhibit. Since 2016, the museum has hosted this festive holiday display of Christmas trees adorned with ornaments crafted by the students of Hugh Mercer Elementary. This year’s exhibit will feature 13 trees in different galleries throughout the building and each is decorated to connote a theme of books the children have read in school.

“We are a community museum and serve to tell the stories of our community and the region. One of our partnerships is with the city schools, and we wanted to offer a place where we could showcase students’ work,” said Theresa Cramer, education and public programs coordinator. “It is always a surprise when we pick up the decorated trees for the exhibit. It’s a celebration of the holiday season, reading and art.”

“As we move through the holiday season during this very challenging time, we very much look forward to the smiles and happiness this exhibit brings,” said Director Sara Poore. “It’s our great joy to be able to continue this tradition at the FAM, and we are very grateful to the educators for their dedication to this project.”