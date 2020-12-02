Young Life: 'Merry Trees' exhibit celebrates the holiday season, reading and art

The folks at the Fredericksburg Area Museum invite families to join them in the delight of viewing the annual “Merry Trees” exhibit. Since 2016, the museum has hosted this festive holiday display of Christmas trees adorned with ornaments crafted by the students of Hugh Mercer Elementary. This year’s exhibit will feature 13 trees in different galleries throughout the building and each is decorated to connote a theme of books the children have read in school.
“We are a community museum and serve to tell the stories of our community and the region. One of our partnerships is with the city schools, and we wanted to offer a place where we could showcase students’ work,” said Theresa Cramer, education and public programs coordinator. “It is always a surprise when we pick up the decorated trees for the exhibit. It’s a celebration of the holiday season, reading and art.”
“As we move through the holiday season during this very challenging time, we very much look forward to the smiles and happiness this exhibit brings,” said Director Sara Poore. “It’s our great joy to be able to continue this tradition at the FAM, and we are very grateful to the educators for their dedication to this project.”
This year’s ornaments were crafted by as many as 200 kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students from 12 classes, many of whom are learning at home and participated virtually with guidance from their teachers via Zoom meetings. Materials ranged from drawing materials and paints to modeling dough, glitter and gemstones.
Books that inspired the themes of this year’s “Merry Trees” include “Snowmen at Night,” “Chicka, Chicka Boom Boom,” “The Joyful Book,” “The Gingerbread Man Loose in the School,” “Please, Mr. Panda” and two books from the “Pete the Cat” series.
“Students were excited to share their favorite stories. One class created a list of 10 and voted on the one they would depict. The children are so proud to have their creations on display,” said art teacher Heather Wright, who is coordinating the project. “This is a fun, safe way for families to be active together, and, when they come to view the exhibit at the museum, they can take the opportunity to walk through the streets and explore the festive holiday windows, decorations and lights.”
“Merry Trees” can also serve as an introduction to the FAM for families who have never visited the museum before, and they will be delighted to discover the vitality and personal quality of its exhibits. Objects that depict the past of Fredericksburg’s community life include a car from one of the city’s first soapbox derbies and a Noah’s Ark play set from the mid-1800s with a bevy of paired animals that was owned by a local family. A special feature of the People’s Gallery, echoing the holiday spirit, is a selection from Dr. John Coker’s collection of 180 nutcracker figures with themes ranging from “The Wizard of Oz” to Camelot. There is also a scavenger hunt for objects in the museum that was designed to facilitate an exploration of the galleries.
“Each year, I am impressed with the creativity of our teachers and students. In addition to enjoying the tree displays that can spark an interest in reading, visitors can explore the museum’s exhibits and may leave knowing something new about our community,” said Cramer. “We hope this experience will instill a love of museums and other cultural organizations in kids,” said Poore. “If students experience the museum in a way that makes them feel that they are a part of it, they will see the importance of museums in our communities.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!