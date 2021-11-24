Young Life: 'Merry Trees' exhibit is a celebration of art, literature and the holidays

Three books by acclaimed children’s author Patricia Polacco, with stories that are based on tales told by her Ukrainian grandmother, will also be featured this year. “The Keeping Quilt” is a moving story in which the lives of four generations of a family are represented by the fabric scraps that were once part of their clothing incorporated in a comforter. The book explains that the quilt has served throughout the years both as wedding canopies and children’s superhero capes. Polacco’s “Rechenka’s Eggs” tells the tale of an elderly grandmother who is renowned among the villagers for the beautiful eggs she paints. When one day she rescues a wounded goose, she nurses it back to health and she names her new companion Rechenka. Sadly, just as she was preparing to decorate eggs for a holiday display, Rechenka accidentally breaks them all. When it seems that all is lost, the goose shows the woman that miracles can really happen.