Young Life: National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center await young explorers

The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar–Hazy Center has led the way for the reopenings of Smithsonian museums, with exhibits that include the début of its display of the Mercury mission’s Freedom 7 capsule in recognition of the 60th anniversary of the first American space flight.
While the National Air and Space Museum building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., is a well-known site and among the most visited museums in the world, the Udvar–Hazy Center in Chantilly is—for many families—an undiscovered treasure. The center opened its 760,000-square-foot facility in 2003 and a phase II expansion was completed in 2010 with areas for restoration, conservation and storage facilities. In addition to a multitude of stored air and space craft, the center features more than 300 aircraft and large space artifacts on display.
“The Udvar–Hazy Center gave us an extra venue to be able to display very large vehicles, such as the Discovery Space Shuttle, the Concorde, the first supersonic airliner, and the SR-71, the world’s fastest stealth aircraft,” said spokesperson Alison Mitchell.
Two large hangars comprise the three-level display area with items arranged in 23 galleries of categories, ranging from Military Aviation (including a WWI Sopwith Camel and WWII American and German aircraft, as well as those of the Korean and Vietnam wars and the Cold War) to Space Flight rockets and missiles to Sports and Aerobic flight craft.
“Kids will be awed by the size of the center and families can view the hanging planes from three different perspectives,” said Mitchell. “Visitors can also watch our experts at work in our restoration and conservation areas from a mezzanine overlook.”
Along with the Freedom 7 space capsule, manned by astronaut Alan Shepard, the center’s newly acquired Blue Angels’ F/A 18-C Hornet will be on display for the first time. Before it was retired at the end of 2020 with the entrance of the Super Hornet, the Hornet had served for 24 of the 75 years of the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels.
Highlights of the vast spectrum of air and space craft exhibited at the Udvar–Hazy Center include the Enola Gay—the Boeing B-29 “Superfortress” that dropped the first atomic bomb—and the Apollo 11 command module.
A number of videos throughout the display area will provide additional information about the exhibits and a new feature—screens with virtual docents—will offer visitors an opportunity for live interaction with museum guides.
The center’s gift shop will be open for families wishing to purchase a memento of their experience or to continue their exploration of air and space flight at home. Though the center’s restaurant, observation tower, flight simulators and IMAX theater are not currently accessible for visitors, their openings is anticipated in the future.
“The Udvar–Hazy Center is a great place for families with kids to be in an open space where they can learn about the history of aerospace and stories of innovation,” said Mitchell. “There is something that will engage every family member. Kids, parents and grandparents will love it and it’s sure to spark memories and fascinating conversations.”