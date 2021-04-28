Young Life: National Building Museum exhibits explore animals, history of homes

Many of the objects in “Animals, Collected” have never been displayed before. The exhibit showcases a selection of architectural images depicting animals—both real and mythological—that have been used as decorative elements on municipal buildings, monuments, churches and warehouses. The panoply of objects with animal images are innovatively displayed in groupings by their habitats: on land, in the sea and in the air, as well as those that originated in the imagination.

Visitors can extend their exploration of animal imagery in the museum beyond this exhibit by engaging in a museum-wide scavenger hunt, searching for animals such as eagles, horses and lions—all of which symbolize character traits, which may vary with time and cultures.

“We hope that this exhibit and related activities will inspire visitors to take note of the buildings around us and to think about why images of particular animals were chosen to adorn various buildings,” said Bristol. “The ‘Animals, Collected’ exhibit is multi-layered and can engage visitors of all ages. While adults and teens may be interested in symbolic iconography, the younger kids are excited about finding the animals, especially their favorites.”

‘House & Home’