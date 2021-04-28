Young Life: National Building Museum exhibits explore animals, history of homes

The folks at the National Building Museum are pleased to announce its reopening and invite families to explore its fascinating and thought-provoking exhibits that feature aspects of the built environment of our world today as well as in the past.
Two exhibits that will spark the curiosity of young visitors are “Animals, Collected,” which presents the many ways that images of four-legged and feathered creatures have been incorporated in the design of buildings and their environs, and “House & Home,” a long-standing favorite and flagship exhibition that features the elements of domestic life in America that have evolved as well as those that have remained the same.
In fact, the historic museum building itself—which was designed and constructed in the late 1800s—is a work of art. Its awe-inspiring Great Hall has colossal 75-foot Corinthian columns that divide the atrium into three courts, and a 1,200-foot-long terra-cotta frieze wraps around the exterior of the building, depicting a virtual parade of images of Civil War military units.
A new three-room Visitor Center welcomes guests to the museum, providing an overview its mission and a sense of the scope and scale of its offerings. Visitors can purchase tickets and receive information about upcoming programs in the entry room, where they can also peruse a full-wall installation of objects from the museum’s permanent collection, including items from its vintage toy collection.
The center’s adjacent two rooms provide an introduction to the investment, complexity and impact of our built environment through displays, interactive elements and videos, as well as examples of “embodied architecture” that help guests understand how designers make choices for the structures, spaces and landscapes that we enjoy.
One display features a large light-up table showing the skylines of major U.S. cities and information, such as their population density, its influence on the planning and design of the cities.
The third gallery presents different construction materials and shows how and why they were chosen for the construction of various famous buildings. Children will also have a chance to touch and feel the different materials.
‘Animals, Collected’
The idea for the “Animals, Collected” exhibit was the brainchild of the museum’s innovative exhibitions developer, Caitlin Bristol.
“We have more than 300,000 objects in our collection and, since we can’t show all of them at one time, we were looking for a way to show a variety of objects that people might not typically associate with the built environment. We decided that using a theme of animals would be a fun way to do that,” she said. “I wanted to make sure we represented as many of our different collections as possible and to show the different stages of the design process.”
Many of the objects in “Animals, Collected” have never been displayed before. The exhibit showcases a selection of architectural images depicting animals—both real and mythological—that have been used as decorative elements on municipal buildings, monuments, churches and warehouses. The panoply of objects with animal images are innovatively displayed in groupings by their habitats: on land, in the sea and in the air, as well as those that originated in the imagination.
Visitors can extend their exploration of animal imagery in the museum beyond this exhibit by engaging in a museum-wide scavenger hunt, searching for animals such as eagles, horses and lions—all of which symbolize character traits, which may vary with time and cultures.
“We hope that this exhibit and related activities will inspire visitors to take note of the buildings around us and to think about why images of particular animals were chosen to adorn various buildings,” said Bristol. “The ‘Animals, Collected’ exhibit is multi-layered and can engage visitors of all ages. While adults and teens may be interested in symbolic iconography, the younger kids are excited about finding the animals, especially their favorites.”
‘House & Home’
The “House & Home” exhibit comprises an array of photographs, objects, models and films that take visitors on a tour of houses—both familiar and unexpected—from the past and present, that may expand their concept of what it means to be at home in America. The exhibit features “Please Touch” interactive reconstructions made out of different materials used in residential construction throughout the years—from adobe bricks to structural insulated panel (SIP) systems. In addition, intricate scale models present iconic residential architecture, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater home that echoes its natural environs, and the 100-story Hancock Center that includes 700 condominiums high above Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.
The exhibit also includes a series of six films highlighting daily tasks from laundry to cooking that make a house a home. A display of household goods and home-related toys from yesteryear are sure to spark memories among parents and grandparents and conversations with their children and grandchildren. A child who asks what a glass milk bottle was used for may be treated to reminiscences of a yesteryear when milkmen loaded the bottles into milk boxes on the porches of homes, while the site of Lincoln Logs, an Erector Set or an Easy Bake Oven may elicit a host of adults’ treasured childhood memories. Families who visit the Museum Shop may want to purchase construction toys and play-house items to take home as well.
“In all of our exhibits, we hope to spark a sense of curiosity about the world we build for ourselves and an appreciation for all that goes into designing and constructing the buildings that are around us,” said Bristol. “Learning about those things can be interesting and fun for both kids and adults and can spark an interest in learning more!”
The National Building Museum also features three new exhibits. “Justice is Beauty: The Work of MASS Design Group” showcases a nonprofit architecture firm whose work focuses on public health and personal well-being, particularly through service in Africa. The “Gun Violence Memorial Project” is an architectural space of memory and healing, and “Alan Karchmer: The Architects’ Photographer” explores the work of a prominent photographer and the practice of architectural photography.