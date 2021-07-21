Young Life: Old-fashioned fun lands at Louisa County Agricultural Fair

A classic fair feature is the livestock presentation, which includes goats, sheep, hogs and cattle. The presenters range from adults, who have dedicated much hard work and practice to position their animals to look their best, to heart-melting “Bottle Babies” that pair little animals, such as lambs and calves, with children ages 8 and under who have bottle-fed them.

Visitors will also be delighted at the sight of costumed children and their animals, often with themed outfits, who pull their decorated wagons around the fairgrounds.

The judged exhibits will showcase entries from all ages, including children ages 5-13, and will range from produce, plants and flower arrangements to lip-smacking baked goods and candies. In addition, exhibits will include entries from a spectrum of age cohorts ranging from crafts, such as birdhouses and mailboxes, to artworks in media, including photography, clay, woodcraft, paper art, painting and drawing, jewelry, and even “Trash to Treasure” creations from recycled materials.

The Miss Louisa County Ag Fair Pageant kicks off on July 24 with the older girls in cohorts of pre-teen, teen and miss and will feature the Tiny, Little and Young, contestants ages 2-9, on July 29. Entertainment will be featured throughout the weekend, including a concert by William Michael Morgan at 7 p.m. July 31.