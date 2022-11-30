Young Life: Plan a getaway to GardenFest of Lights

For more than 25 years, the folks at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden have hosted an unforgettable holiday experience that is eagerly anticipated by area families and has become a multi-generational tradition for many. Each year, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights augments the magical quality of the garden’s enchanting landscape with an awe-inspiring illumination comprising millions of lights that line the pathways and branches of trees, as well as forms that convey the year’s special theme.

This year’s theme is “Seeds of Light,” which is, in part, a playful take on gardening, but also highlights the transforming qualities that seeds and light share. Just a spark of light can reveal a new dimension of a darkened, nighttime environment and, in the same way, a small and inconspicuous seed is rich with potential. The theme is a reminder of the interconnectedness that we have with each other and with nature and underscores the mission of Lewis Ginter: “Connecting people with plans to improve communities.”

“Our innovative and creative staff and volunteers invested an abundance of time and talent to create the forms, weaving in imagery of fruits and seeds,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe. “One display looks like a fruit basket, another depicts a squirrel with a nut, and yet another conveys a group of running wolves. The magical effects also include underlighting trees and plants to accentuate the beauty of their natural forms. I can’t say enough about our wonderful volunteers who serve the guests on-site and also played an invaluable role in creating the forms and wrapping the lights around trees and images.”

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden includes a dozen themed gardens, such as the Children’s Garden and the Asian Valley, where water features and bordering lakes double the mesmerizing experience of the sparkling wonderland.

“Adding to the enchantment of the experience, GardenFest is a walk-through exploration that has a personal quality and allows families to customize their exploration to suit what they like to do and their time frame,” said Monroe.

A highlight of the Children’s Garden is the Kelleher Warming Fire, where guests can warm up, drink hot chocolate, and roast s’mores from kits that are available for purchase at the nearby Carriage House. Another popular spot, which is a favorite site for family photo-ops, is the Conservatory, which features a 22-foot tree adorned with botanical decorations, surrounded by a seasonal display poinsettias and Boston ferns. In addition, a panoply of holiday trees, decorated with ornaments that were designed and created by Henrico County elementary school students are displayed in the Lora Robins Library, and the festive theme is carried through with botanical decorations in the library’s cozy reading room.

Adding to the excitement, local model railroaders have created a train layout in the Kelly Education Center, a miniature world with multiple tracks and locomotives.

Trains have emerged as a classic holiday image and their appeal is intergenerational. Kids may see trains on their screens or in movies but it is a different experience to see them in person and, like so many elements of this celebration, it introduces the youngest generation to the experiences that their parents and grandparents had in their childhood.

Families can partake of two dining options: seated dinners in the Restaurant at Lewis Ginter and grab and go snacks and light meals that are available at the Jingle Bar and Grill.

In addition, musical performances will be featured on select Thursdays from 6–8 p.m., including selections from the Concert Ballet of Virginia’s production of “The Nutcracker,” the roving SPARC Carolers, holiday music by the Henrico High School Choir, and holiday jazz by Lucy Kilpatrick and Ken Kellner.

For those looking for a memento of their magical night or gifts for family and friends, the Garden Shop will be open till 10 every night of the Gardenfest. GardenFest, with an array of garden accents, home décor, bird feeders and books, as well as clothing and jewelry related to the garden and its mission. Those who wish they could share the magic with their four-legged friends will be delighted to hear this year’s celebration includes GardenFests for Fidos with two more coming up on Dec. 5 and Jan. 2.

“GardenFest is fresh and exciting. Unlike a typical blinking outline of a waving Santa, this is something you won’t fined anywhere else, truly one of a kind. We are highlighting the natural beauty that surrounds us,” said Monroe. “It’s a great opportunity for families to make memories, as they spend quality time in a shared getaway.”