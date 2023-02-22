The folks at the Science Museum of Virginia invite all to join them in a fun-filled, discovery-packed exploration of “Playing With Light,” its featured touring exhibition. Through 21 interactive exhibits, learn how light is all around us, even when we can’t see it, and how it plays a crucial role in everything from enjoying entertainment in the family room to detecting a medical condition.

Created by Australia-based Scitech and innovatively produced by Imagination Exhibitions, “Playing With Light” offers a light-hearted, hands-on take on a spectrum of complex scientific concepts. It is a perfect fit for the museum, whose programs and activities embody Albert Einstein’s declaration that “Play is the highest form of research.”

“We tend to take light for granted because we’re surrounded by it, but we forget how much that general term includes and it’s much more than visible light,” said Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett deputy director of education. “This exhibit examines the wonder of vision, the beauty of rainbows, fiber optic communication, holographic security and laser surgery. It offers an opportunity for exploration, creativity and, most importantly, experimentation.”

One feature that has delighted younger visitors is the “Light Security Block,” where visitors are challenged to make their way undetected through a security device that uses multiple invisible beams of lasers.

“If a beam is blocked, the sensor stops picking up its message, and a red-light alarm is triggered,” said Purdum. “Kids race through, crawling under and over the beams, but some adults, like me, aren’t as limber as we used to be. This is one competition, to the kids’ delight, where they can win!”

In another interactive exhibit, guests can go inside a giant telescope, in which a triad of mirrors reflects a multitude of their images. Another display that has proved to be wildly popular is the opportunity to draw with infrared light. Visitors can use a wand that converts infrared light into a pallet of colors that they can “paint” with. “Infrared light is more common in our environment than most of us realize,” said Purdum. “In fact, we are using it whenever we turn our television off and on using our remote.”

At another alcove, visitors can “freeze” their shadows using ultraviolet light on a screen that is phosphorescent. (Think glow in the dark.) “A visitor—or group of family members and friends—can walk up to the screen and strike a pose. A light flashes briefly, and when it goes out, the portion of the screen surrounding the figures will glow, ‘freezing’ their shadows for a brief time. If they take a photo quickly, a cell phone can capture that image,” said Purdum.

To complement the exhibition, the Science Museum is offering light-themed demonstrations and educational activities throughout the building. Science a la Cart, if you will, features a mobile cart with guided table-top experiments.

The Art Lab and Eco Lab present activities featuring aspects of light and color. Also on the schedule throughout the run of the exhibition is “Shine Bright Speed Light,” presented by the Carpenter Science Theatre. The show conveys the fascinating fact that visible light travels at the same, finite and constant speed, regardless of the source.

The museum’s Science After Dark event on March 3 is chock full of fun, hands-on STEM activities. On this special day when the museum stays open till 8 p.m., offerings include an opportunity for guests to “sip in science,” revealing that familiar beverages, surprisingly, glow. Visitors can also create glowing bracelets, write secret messages revealed by ultraviolet light and build glowing geometric structures.

In addition, presentations by the museum’s astronomers in the Dome Planetarium augment the theme of light.

“You can’t do astronomy without light. We use a variety of different forms of light to capture data about places that are very much farther away than we could actually visit physically,” said Purdum. “We’ve been incorporating data that’s been coming out of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope for guests to see. JWST uses infrared light that we can’t see and the pictures we see have been interpreted by a computer that translates the information into visible light. In addition, a new film in The Dome talks about how we are learning about whether exoplanets will support life by looking at their spectrum of light for elements such as oxygen and water.”

“Though we have talked about light in small chunks in our museum exhibits, we don’t have a permanent exhibition that puts all the different types of light together and compares them in the same space,” said Jennifer Guild, Communications and Curiosity Director. “’Playing With Light’ enables us to give our guests a deep dive into the fascinating topic of light.”