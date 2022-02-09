Young Life: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater comes to area stages

The heartwarming and humorous antics of the furry and feathered troupe of the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will delight audiences young and old next weekend with two performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center and the Center for the Arts at George Mason University.

Gregory Popovich’s entourage is comprised of no less than 30 animals, including dogs, cats, geese, doves and parrots, as well as a Shetland pony and a dynamic duo of goats. It’s significant that the troupe is referred to as “pets,” because Popovich has a unique relationship with each of them, all of which had been rescued. His care for them is reflected in his mantra “Animals are people, too!” and he has patiently trained them, as we teach our own pets tricks, through positive reinforcement.

In a fast-paced, fascinating series of skits chock-full of humor, cats jump hurdles and push a canine companion in a shopping cart, dog “students” take their places at school desks in a classroom, and pets engage in a game of football, jump rope and ride scooters. The animal antics continue in a nonstop spectrum of other scenarios. A talented cast of acrobats, clowns and jugglers contribute to the show’s explosive energy.

Though the flow of mesmerizing comical performances seems to emerge effortlessly, much planning and practice is invested to ensure that all goes as intended. “You CAN Train Your Cat,” one of the two books on pet training that Popovich has penned, addresses the special challenges of coaching felines. While dogs typically engage eagerly in whatever their human-friend suggests, cats have their own priorities. Popovich explains that, in creating their acts, he will just observe them, take note of what they like to do, and build his scenarios around that.

Popovich takes the stage with a charisma that would rival the greatest showman. That’s with good reason, since he was born into a circus family. He is a fourth-generation circus performer who was a featured juggler in famed spectacles, including the Moscow Circus and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circuses. In his dynamic exchange of energy with the crowd, it’s clear that he has affection for the audience just as he does for his troupe of performers.

“In bringing this show to our venues, I anticipated that this would be a highly popular performance. Children love performances that include animals. They naturally feel a connection with them, as many families have pets that are very special to them,” said Adrienne Bryant Godwin, the director of programming for George Mason University’s two performing arts venues. “And it’s not just children who love them. We know from the smiles on their faces that parents and grandparents are sharing the delight.”

In fact, for the grandparents, feats accomplished by Popovich and his human performers may even elicit a sense of nostalgia. Spinning an increasing number of plates on rods, defying gravity by releasing and adding to a row of hand-held blocks, or ascending and descending an unsecured ladder standing without support are the types of tricks they watched on ’50s variety shows with their family circled around the living-room television.

“Everyone who experiences this show will have a good time, no matter their age,” said Godwin. “If you are looking to enter a realm of magic and laughter, this show will transport you away from all that is going on in the world.”