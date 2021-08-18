Young Life: Ride through train history at Rappahannock Railroad Museum

The allure of trains and fascination with the awe-inspiring “iron-horse” has continued throughout the decades, and area families might be surprised to discover that a treasure trove of artifacts and vintage train cars lies within our midst. The Rappahannock Railroad Museum features informative and engaging exhibits and a train excursion that whisk visitors through the history of rail transportation and the important role it played in our area’s past.
“We are pleased to preserve railroad history and educate visitors on the daily lives of railroad workers and rail safety,” said museum president James “Jake” Taylor. He is one of the knowledgeable and enthusiastic train hobbyists who generously offer their time and expertise to engage with guests, answer their questions and guide them through the site’s collection of memorabilia.
A highlight of a visit to Rappahannock Railroad Museum is a ride on the acclaimed Little Yellow Train—a far cry from the storybook-like trains typically found at amusement parks. In fact, it is composed of a line of Maintenance of Way cars that had been used by workers who did the yeoman’s job of ensuring the tracks were in a safe condition to support and guide the trains.
The 2-mile excursion on the open-air cars takes about 35 minutes and travels from the Spotsylvania business park at the Bowman Center, along the wooded area of Deep Run Creek (where families may spot wildlife such as deer and groundhogs) to the mainline and back. Along the way, riders will receive safety trips regarding trains and hear the guides explain the railroad’s role important role in local commerce, including that of the Sylvania Cellophane Plant. The industry provided jobs to hundreds of workers during the 1920s and 1930s, enabling them to avoid the devastating financial impact of the Great Depression.
Even where guests embark for the excursion, the Deep Run Passenger Shed, is a place of information and education. “The shed is a life-size replica of the small structures that served as stations for flag stops along a train’s route,” said Taylor. “Back in the day, you would go to the station and flag down the train so the local would pick you up.”
The Rappahannock Railroad Museum features a number of actual railroad cars that visitors can tour, including a Norfolk & Western Caboose, an RF&P extended-vision caboose, a baggage car and a Pennsylvania Railroad boxcar. Families’ exploration of the cars provides a prime opportunity for discussions and questions for a fuller understanding of their function.
Though most folks can readily name the engine, baggage cars, passenger cars and caboose, many may not know about their unique features or the members of the crew that rode on each.
“In the Steam Days, there would be five people on the train. The engineer who ran the train, the fireman who kept the boiler pressure up and watched out for signals, and a brakeman rode in the locomotive,” said Taylor. “The conductor, who rode in the caboose with a brakeman, was in charge of the train and kept track of what cars and what cargo there were. He had to know how much weight there was because he had to assign the proper engine to the train so that it could carry that load.”
The most daring (and sometimes death-defying) job was that of the brakeman.
“The brakeman would go through and connect and disconnect cars, or he might have to repair an air hose, and he would help with the shifting of the cars,” said Taylor. “For example, the local train might have a number of cars to be dropped off on side tracks at different stations along the way. The brakeman would disconnect the cars and move them into the side track, so it was a very dangerous job.”
In addition, the brakeman was responsible for getting an individual car to apply its brakes manually in order to stop or slow the train when necessary. Since those days, trains have gone to a two-man crew of the conductor and engineer.
As they explore the train cars, visitors will learn about systems that were developed to ensure the train’s mission of transporting baggage and cargo of raw materials and products was accomplished as efficiently as possible. For example, the baggage car was designed in sections for each stop so the bags could be readily identified and delivered at their proper destination.
“When the train would come in, a baggage cart would be pulled up to the train and loaded,” said Taylor. “In fact, one of the baggage carts was recently donated to us and is positioned at the side of our baggage car.”
The museum features a number of train layouts that range from the Z scale, in which the engine is just 2 inches long, to the G scale with trains that are 10 times larger. The scenarios along the trains’ journeys depict mountains, coal mines and even a circus. Also on display are artifacts throughout the history of the railroad, including dining-car china, railroad uniforms, lanterns and marker lights. One artifact recently brought surprise and joy to a visiting family.
“One visitor remarked that her father worked at Potomac Yards icing the box cars. Before the era of air-conditioning and refrigeration, perishables such as milk, fish and meat were kept cool by ice blocks positioned at either end of the car. I retrieved an ice pole from our collection, with a hook on one end and a spike on the other so the ice could be pushed and pulled. The sight of the pole delighted family, who posed for multiple photos with it.”
Taylor said that part of the allure that the train has had for people of all ages throughout the generations is its sheer size.
“It’s about the largest thing moving in the area. It takes five tractor-trailers to carry one boxcar load,” he said. “We encourage families to come and experience local living history. And we encourage all who are interested to become members of the Rappahannock Railroad Museum. Our membership includes older people, youth, and ladies, as well as men. We are a family organization and that’s what we’re about.”