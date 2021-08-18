Young Life: Ride through train history at Rappahannock Railroad Museum

The most daring (and sometimes death-defying) job was that of the brakeman.

“The brakeman would go through and connect and disconnect cars, or he might have to repair an air hose, and he would help with the shifting of the cars,” said Taylor. “For example, the local train might have a number of cars to be dropped off on side tracks at different stations along the way. The brakeman would disconnect the cars and move them into the side track, so it was a very dangerous job.”

In addition, the brakeman was responsible for getting an individual car to apply its brakes manually in order to stop or slow the train when necessary. Since those days, trains have gone to a two-man crew of the conductor and engineer.

As they explore the train cars, visitors will learn about systems that were developed to ensure the train’s mission of transporting baggage and cargo of raw materials and products was accomplished as efficiently as possible. For example, the baggage car was designed in sections for each stop so the bags could be readily identified and delivered at their proper destination.

“When the train would come in, a baggage cart would be pulled up to the train and loaded,” said Taylor. “In fact, one of the baggage carts was recently donated to us and is positioned at the side of our baggage car.”