Young Life: Science After Dark gets down to earth at Science Museum of Virginia

The folks of the Science Museum of Virginia are excited to invite all to the return of Science After Dark—a special evening of exploration, engaging demonstrations and hands-on, take-home activities—on Friday.

Science After Dark was conceived as a way to ensure that the museum would be accessible beyond the typical 9:30 to 5 hours, providing an opportunity for working parents to explore its fascinating activities with their children after the workday. The programs are designed with a theme in mind, and April’s theme will be “Down to Earth”—a perfect fit for Earth Month—and will feature topics celebrating the world around us, ranging from space to soil, including ways we can contribute to preserving and protecting our precious planet.

“The museum’s goal is to spark curiosity and to keep the science going. Our activities are designed to inspire guests so that, when they return home, they can continue their discoveries and dive more deeply into the science and make their own contribution to our ecosystem,” said Timshel Purdum, the Virginia C. Ellett director of education.

With April’s Science After Dark, activities designed to accomplish that goal include an opportunity for guests to create their own planters from recycled materials in the Forge—the museum’s engaging makerspace that celebrates innovation, design and fabrication—as well as a special project for the youngest visitors in which they will create take-home bird feeders. Children will leave with an enhanced sense of agency and interconnectedness and may want to keep a log of the feathered visitors that enjoy the offerings of their bird feeders.

Throughout the evening, guests can create Seed Spheres, molded by hand from natural clay, potting soil and seeds, which they can plant in their yards. Visitors will also leave with a greater appreciation for the valuable role that wiggly worms play in our environment after they explore the museum’s decomposition station and learn about how discarded scraps can transform into soil-enriching compost. Step-by-step STEM instructions can guide families to create a compost bin at home.

Families will also learn about RVAir, an ongoing communitywide endeavor in which hundreds of individuals have recorded the air quality in different parts of the city or at a given site over time, using special sensors to measure the levels of airborne pollution known as particulate matter. In the process, visitors will learn of factors that can influence air pollution levels, such as exhaust from cars, and gain a new appreciation for the ways that walking, biking or taking public transportation can benefit our environment.

The museum’s educators will talk about phenomenon that occur on our planet and beyond during Science on a Sphere presentations. Guests will watch activity on a huge drop-down globe, with projections illustrating events such as hurricanes, ocean water temperatures, earthquakes and plate tectonics, all based on the most recent scientific discoveries, using data from NASA and NOAA.

In The Dome theater planetarium, astronomers will discuss celestial bodies in our galaxy and beyond at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The presentations will explore topics such as exoplanets that are in orbit in other solar systems and may have life-sustaining environments.

“There are only a few planetarium-style theaters in the Commonwealth, and we are very fortunate to have an astronomer on staff who can create original content that you will not see anywhere else. I am continually hearing from adults who attend the planetarium shows that they learned something new from presentations based on new discoveries and current research,” said Jennifer Guild, manager of Communications and Curiosity.

The museum’s invaluable partners in the community will also add to the excitement and enrichment of the Science After Dark experience. STEM professionals from the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society will present more than a dozen ongoing interactive activities celebrating bugs, including an exploration of the life cycle of a butterfly and eating bugs, and they will guide guests in creating kaleidoscopes, talking about how some bugs’ eyes have multiple facets.

“This down-to-earth depiction of bugs will broaden guests’ perspective and appreciation for the chemistry that is all around us and its role in our lives,” said Purdum. “All things are made of chemicals, including our blood and our food.”

In addition, weather permitting, members of the Richmond Astronomical Society will set up telescopes on the lawn and invite all to join them in viewing the night sky, after experiencing the activities inside the museum.

“The Science Museum of Virginia plays a unique role in broadening our perspective of the world we thought we knew, through its engaging, fun and thought-provoking offerings,” said Purdum. “The fun never stops at the science museum, and our programs are designed to promote intergenerational learning. People of all ages can find a connection that is relevant in their lives.”