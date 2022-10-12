Young Life: Science Museum of Virginia gets into the Halloween spirit

The confluence of October's “Science After Dark” event and the Halloween season presented the perfect opportunity for the Science Museum of Virginia to brew up “Spooky Science” activities and demonstrations, with a touch of its hallmark humor.

On Oct. 21, all are invited to spend a thrill-packed evening after regular closing time, at "Science After Dark: Spooky Science" and enjoy the spectrum of the museum’s featured exhibits.

Among the alluring features of the night are Curious Concoctions, such as Foaming Pumpkins. An adaptation of the long-standing favorite “volcanic eruption,” which involves a mixture of baking soda and vinegar, the demonstration takes on a whole new fascination when guests witness the foaming mix oozing out of the mouth of a jack-o'-lantern! Guests will also be enthralled with demonstrations of Boo Bubbles, which are created with dry ice and release smoky wisps of little ghost-like mists when they are popped.

The event also includes take-home crafts, such as the Slithery Serpents, which young guests can create from patterned rubbings on paper plates that are cut into a spiral shape, “releasing” their own coiled creature. Kids can also craft their own pumpkin lanterns from a paper template with an LED light, which can guide their way on Halloween night.

In addition, through time-lapse footage and hands-on models, museum staff will reveal chilling facts about “Zombie Fungus." This actual scientific phenomenon can invade and destroy the body of an ant or cicada, with the potential to impact the entire colony. At another station in the Eco Lab, guests can sample the Eerie Eats of dried meal worms and crickets.

The chemists from the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society will also be on-site with demonstrations and opportunities for guests to create static and LED wands, tie-dying, slime and “ghost” disappearing ink. Volunteers will also reveal the chemistry involved in the fabrics that make Halloween costumes and the chemistry behind Velcro, Mylar and water-repellent clothing.

“We encourage kids and their whole families to come in costume. In the past, we’ve seen some families with costumes featuring the same theme as well as some science-related costumes such astronauts,” said Communications and Curiosity Manager Jennifer Guild. “Families like to have fun and get in on the action together. We say, ‘If they’re not having fun, then why are we doing this?’ That’s what makes learning memorable!”

Options for guests to explore throughout the evening include “Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity,” a touring exhibit that celebrates something that is all around us and is often taken for granted—but without which we would literally go to pieces! And the youngest visitors will delight in the LightPlace exhibit, an area designed especially for preschoolers to explore and learn in a fun-filled setting that promotes skill development.

The Science After Dark experience will also offer a live astronomy show in The Dome theater. “Our astronomer creates a unique show for each of these events, highlighting the most up-to-date information and the latest and greatest news about astronomy,” said Guild. These could include the cutting-edge images of space from the Webb Telescope or a report on the recent DART mission that experimented with our ability to change the course of an asteroid.

“Our Science After Dark events provide an opportunity for parents who work during the day to explore the museum’s exhibits and activities with their children in the evening,” said Guild. “This is going to be a fun-filled event and a great way for families to engage with science and for us to pique their curiosity and encourage discovery—all the things the Science Museum of Virginia strives to do.”

Virginia Fiesta!

On Oct. 15, in a new partnership with the Spanish station Radio Poder 1380 AM, the museum will host Virginia Fiesta! —a daylong event that celebrates science and culture in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. An array of vendors and food trucks will be on-site for this community fair and celebration, which will include performances by an array of singers and dance groups, special story times for young visitors, cooking demonstrations and a showing of the short film “Big Astronomy,” which features the explorations of telescopes in Chile.

“The Virginia Fiesta! is a great way to recognize the scientific contributions from different cultures as we learn about the role that science and elements of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) play in our daily lives,” said Guild.

Get Wild

The current feature of the Virginia Science Museum’s Dome, “Into the Wild,” features a panoply of the natural wonders of our country. With state-of-the-art videography projected on the theater’s 76-foot screen and narration by Morgan Freeman, the audience will feel that they are in a kayak navigating river rapids, flying over mountains and witnessing breathtaking desert sunset. This stunning film will be shown at 11 a.m. throughout October.

“With these three special features, our staff and guests can feel that we are embracing a sense of community and the connection that happens when we share an engaging and inspiring experience together,” said Guild. “We hope that the initial exposure to science and exploration that families have on-site will serve as a spark that will make them want to learn more and continue to talk about on their car ride home and beyond.”