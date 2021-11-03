Young Life: Science Museum of Virginia hosts Girls in Science workshops

Next Saturday, at the Science Museum of Virginia, middle school-aged girls have an opportunity for a hands-on exploration of the wonders of science and technology with demonstrations and interactive experimentation that can leave a lasting impression. In any of three one-hour programs focused on protecting, preserving and restoring the environment, Girls in Science participants will learn about the impact of our daily decisions on topics ranging from what we wear to what we eat. Above all, they will leave with a sense of ownership, equipped with a knowledge of actionable steps they can take to augment their communities, resilience and environmental health.
In addition, through the day’s exploration of scientific principles and their application, participants will gain a sense of confidence in the arena of STEM studies (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), a career in which women are underrepresented. With the generous support of DuPont, the museum has been hosting Girls in Science programs for more than 20 years.
“While some of those programs have also focused on environmental issues, this year’s is unique because we are focusing on what the participants and their communities can do to promote resilience amid the challenges of climate change,” said Karen McKenzie, assistant director of education. “Across the board, we want to inspire people to make a difference.”
Among the day’s activities is a hands-on session with a soldering iron in the museum’s Forge makerspace, in which participants will create their own solar-powered cell phone charger.
“This is a fascinating session for middle school girls who love their cell phones, and, should we lose power in an extreme weather event, this charger will provide a way to communicate with others,” said McKenzie.
In another activity titled “A Hotter and Wetter Virginia,” participants will experiment with a model to explore the environmental impact that materials used in our built environment can have.
“We have a little façade of a building, a heat lamp and a thermometer, and the girls can experiment with the ‘sun’ shining directly on the building. They can sprinkle with a watering can on a hard surface, such as plastic, to simulate the water flow on an impervious surface,” said Jennifer Guild, manager of Communications and Curiosity. “Then they can test what happens to the run-off when it is poured on a surface, such as a sponge. They can think about suggestions for what their families can do, such as planting flowers or a green-roof, to help with the run-off.”
Equipped with information on the function and benefit of a rain barrel, the girls might engage in a local initiative to place rain barrels in the community. All participants will receive an eco-friendly tote bag with additional information and materials for further exploration in their homes and communities.
“Much of this workshop involves an introduction and exposure to a variety of environmentally beneficial practices. We aren’t trying to teach them everything, but want to serve as a catalyst, providing that spark that gets them interested and pursuing various topics when they return home,” said Guild.
Each participant should have an adult chaperone and one adult can chaperone up to 10 participants.
“A key focus of our museum is intergenerational discovery and engagement. It’s just as important to us that the chaperones are learning new skills and information and that they can continue to support the girls’ learning after they leave the museum,” said Guild. “Some of the adults who come, for example, may never have held a soldering iron before. It’s instructional, inspiring and fun for them to be able to use these tools as well.”
The interactive “Biodegradation Game” has been designed to help participants get to know one another as they explore the relative times it takes different objects to decompose. Girls will also see how the way in which food products are packaged have an impact on the environment.
“The middle school girls and their chaperones can see how making just one decision, such as buying a non-packaged apple instead of a shrink-wrapped one, can have a positive impact and that, if they made similar decisions throughout their lives and if others did as well, the benefit could be significant,” said Guild.
The nominal price of the workshop includes museum admission, and participants are encouraged to explore the exhibits before or after their sessions. A number of displays relate directly to the topic of the workshops, such as one in the “Speed” exhibit that shows how exposure to the elements can influence an object’s rate of deterioration.