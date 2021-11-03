Young Life: Science Museum of Virginia hosts Girls in Science workshops

Each participant should have an adult chaperone and one adult can chaperone up to 10 participants.

“A key focus of our museum is intergenerational discovery and engagement. It’s just as important to us that the chaperones are learning new skills and information and that they can continue to support the girls’ learning after they leave the museum,” said Guild. “Some of the adults who come, for example, may never have held a soldering iron before. It’s instructional, inspiring and fun for them to be able to use these tools as well.”

The interactive “Biodegradation Game” has been designed to help participants get to know one another as they explore the relative times it takes different objects to decompose. Girls will also see how the way in which food products are packaged have an impact on the environment.

“The middle school girls and their chaperones can see how making just one decision, such as buying a non-packaged apple instead of a shrink-wrapped one, can have a positive impact and that, if they made similar decisions throughout their lives and if others did as well, the benefit could be significant,” said Guild.