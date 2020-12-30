Young Life: Science Museum of Virginia offers cool winter break activities

Though the museum educators won’t be cooking food at this time in the Boost! kitchen, they’ve cooked up thought-provoking experiments that will be conducted there throughout each day of the break. “We will be demonstrating different properties of ice and salt and salt water, and we will show how ice cream is made and talk about how animals stay warm in the winter,” said Purdum. “And, in honor of the crystals we call snowflakes, we’ll be making crystals from different kinds of salts.”

The museum is also featuring the science experiments on its STEM at Home webpage, which provides printable PDFs for activities ranging from growing a crystal snowflake to exploring insulation with “blubber gloves” and making your own ice cream.

FUN IN THE FORGEVisitors can sign up for a workshop in the museum’s makers-space, The Forge, where they can create a handmade item to take home, with the guidance of a museum educator. Crafts offered in alternating sessions are a handwoven, winter-themed wall hanging and a personally designed greeting card, illuminated with LED lights. The workshops will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day except Saturday. The Forge Workshops are suggested for ages 8 and above.