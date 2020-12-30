Young Life: Science Museum of Virginia offers cool winter break activities

The folks at the Science Museum of Virginia were determined to ensure that visitors could enjoy a cool winter break this year, so they put their heads together and came up with “Cold Science,” a spectrum of engaging, curiosity-sparking demonstrations, workshops and exhibits.
KEEPING IT COOLThe bevy of winter break activities include Super-Cool Demos that will be presented at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily through Sunday at a designated location in the museum. Each of the demonstrations involves freezing various objects to a mind-blowing minus 321 degrees F by immersing them in liquid nitrogen. When any object freezes, the particles comprising it slow down and the space between them shrinks, and, in the case of the incredibly low temperature of liquid nitrogen, the space nearly vanishes.
“We’ll be freezing a variety of objects to explore their properties, ranging from plants and pennies to rubber balls that will not bounce but shatter when they are dropped to the ground,” said Director of Playful Learning and Inquiry Timshel Purdum. “We’ll even freeze fruitcakes to continue our wildly popular annual tradition demos called Fruitcake Science! Super Cool engages all ages. The little kids like to see us make giant clouds of nitrogen, and parents as well ask kids come up with a lot of great questions.”
KITCHEN experiments
Though the museum educators won’t be cooking food at this time in the Boost! kitchen, they’ve cooked up thought-provoking experiments that will be conducted there throughout each day of the break. “We will be demonstrating different properties of ice and salt and salt water, and we will show how ice cream is made and talk about how animals stay warm in the winter,” said Purdum. “And, in honor of the crystals we call snowflakes, we’ll be making crystals from different kinds of salts.”
The museum is also featuring the science experiments on its STEM at Home webpage, which provides printable PDFs for activities ranging from growing a crystal snowflake to exploring insulation with “blubber gloves” and making your own ice cream.
FUN IN THE FORGEVisitors can sign up for a workshop in the museum’s makers-space, The Forge, where they can create a handmade item to take home, with the guidance of a museum educator. Crafts offered in alternating sessions are a handwoven, winter-themed wall hanging and a personally designed greeting card, illuminated with LED lights. The workshops will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day except Saturday. The Forge Workshops are suggested for ages 8 and above.
Children of ages 5 and below can enjoy playtime in the museum’s “LightPlace” exhibit each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The play area features a lighthouse sculpture that reaches from the floor to the ceiling, climbing areas and interactive light walls. To ensure that “LightPlace” fun can continue even in the afternoon after its doors close, the museum staff developed a seek-and-find scavenger hunt. Each day, they’ll “hide” objects such as a stuffed polar bear, a penguin and a moose throughout the room for young guests to locate as they look through the windows from the upper floor.
Throughout each day, the museum’s own science-loving elf Jackie Frost will pop up to greet guests in surprise locations, and she is always more than happy to pose with visitors for a photo or two.
BUG OUTThe museum’s offerings through this Sunday include a last opportunity to explore the widely popular “Giant Insects.” This fascinating touring exhibition features six gigantic, robotic insects that range in size from 40 to 120 times larger than life. Guests can watch as two 11-foot Atlas beetles lock horns in a battle to win their fair maiden, listen to the hiss of a 22-foot jungle nymph stick insect rubbing its wings together in a tactic of self-defense, and see a 19-foot praying mantis rear up to lunge at its prey.
The exhibit also features an Insect Zoo of aquariums of live bugs, and visitors can learn interesting facts about the world of insects through “Bug Bytes” posted throughout the displays.
DOG TALESThrough Jan. 3, the museum’s Dome Theater will show the inspiring and heartwarming film “Superpower Dogs” on its giant 76-foot screen with cutting-edge projection technology. The film could change the way we view our canine companions as it tells the stories of the remarkable dogs who save lives in catastrophic situations throughout the world. While highlighting the super-powers of rescue dogs’ senses of sight, hearing and smell, “Superpower Dogs” also underscores the loyalty of the dogs and their bonds with their human partners. One of the stories spotlights the training of Halo, a rookie puppy who was rescued from a pound and would join an elite disaster-response team to rescue humans in return.