Young Life: Shannon Airport hosts annual Harvest Festival Fly-In

This Saturday, families will have an opportunity to experience a literally sky-high celebration of the Halloween season as the folks at the Shannon Air Museum host their seventh annual Harvest Festival Fly-In. One of the most exciting features of the day is the trick-or-treat fly-over, in which a plane will drop hundreds of pieces of candy to eager groups of children at two separate times—for kids 5 and under and 6 and above.

“We have a loudspeaker that is connected to the pilot’s radio, so visitors can hear him talking. After doing a couple of passes so the kids can see him flying over, he will release the bounty of candy,” said Assistant Executive Director Kristen Curtas. “When the pilot announces ‘all clear,’ the children scamper on to the grass runway to gather their finds.”

Participants should bring their own bags and are encouraged to come in costume. In past years, the popular fly-in festival has attracted big crowds. Based on inquiries and interest, attendance is anticipated to be high this year, as the event gives families a chance to celebrate outdoors and experience memorable Halloween fun in a year when many families are opting to forgo door-to-door trick-or-treating.