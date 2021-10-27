Young Life: Shannon Airport hosts annual Harvest Festival Fly-In

This Saturday, families will have an opportunity to experience a literally sky-high celebration of the Halloween season as the folks at the Shannon Air Museum host their seventh annual Harvest Festival Fly-In. One of the most exciting features of the day is the trick-or-treat fly-over, in which a plane will drop hundreds of pieces of candy to eager groups of children at two separate times—for kids 5 and under and 6 and above.
“We have a loudspeaker that is connected to the pilot’s radio, so visitors can hear him talking. After doing a couple of passes so the kids can see him flying over, he will release the bounty of candy,” said Assistant Executive Director Kristen Curtas. “When the pilot announces ‘all clear,’ the children scamper on to the grass runway to gather their finds.”
Participants should bring their own bags and are encouraged to come in costume. In past years, the popular fly-in festival has attracted big crowds. Based on inquiries and interest, attendance is anticipated to be high this year, as the event gives families a chance to celebrate outdoors and experience memorable Halloween fun in a year when many families are opting to forgo door-to-door trick-or-treating.
In addition to the candy drop, the festival features an aviation-style trunk-or-treat experience in which owners and pilots of aircraft at the airport and those who have flown in for the event will talk about their planes and distribute candy to visitors.
The celebration includes a variety of activities for kids and families, including a moon bounce, face painting, handcrafted items and a tractor-pulled train of kid-sized planes. In addition, the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will have trucks on display and will provide a special activity for kids. The Fairfax County Motor Squad will present its rodeo throughout the day. Visitors can also buy a ticket for an exciting airplane ride with the Commemorative Air Force and the Jungle Aviation and Radio Service.
Visitors will have a chance for up-close exploration of the aircraft that will be displayed at the site, where they can pose for a selfie to share the experience with friends and family. Guests can also explore the airport’s DC–3 “Stars and Stripes,” a propeller-driven airliner that had a lasting impact on the industry in the 1930s and 1940s, and World War II.
In addition, the Shannon Air Museum will be open to guests throughout the day for self-guided exploration of the its vintage planes, and guides will be on site to answer any questions.
The museum is also home to the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame, featuring photos and displays of acclaimed pilots and others who made a significant impact on aviation.
The Shannon Airport was founded in 1950 by Sidney Shannon, Jr. as a tribute to his father, Sid Shannon Sr., who co-founded Eastern Airlines with WWI ace Eddie Rickenbacker. It served as a landmark general aviation airport where regular events, airshows, and fly-ins were held. In the mid-’70s, Shannon Jr. opened the Shannon Air Museum, which housed a renowned collection of rare aircraft.