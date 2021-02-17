Young Life: Soar together with the National Air and Space Museum

The folks at the National Air and Space Museum invite families to take their at-home experiences to new heights with a spectrum of online activities, demonstrations and presentations that will engage participants of all ages. Many of these offerings begin with a live program and are later available as videos that can be viewed at any time.

Topics featured in the programs are often inspired by anniversaries of milestones in the exploration of space and flight and current events. On Feb. 18, after its journey of nearly 300 million miles, NASA’S Perseverance Mars rover will make its landing on the surface of the Red Planet, and the National Air and Space Museum’s online activities will celebrate this feat with educational, informational and fun-filled programs on “Exploring Other Worlds.”

A highlight of Feb. 18 offerings will be an Air and Space Pre-Landing Live Chat from 1–2:10 p.m. with museum scientists and educators, who will discuss key elements and challenges of the endeavor and answer viewers’ questions.

Families can view the landing process through the phases of Entry, Descent and Landing, with live coverage and landing commentary that can be accessed on NASA’s website (NASA.gov), as well as the website of a partnering organization Discovery Education, which will offer complementary educational resources.