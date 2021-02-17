Young Life: Soar together with the National Air and Space Museum

The folks at the National Air and Space Museum invite families to take their at-home experiences to new heights with a spectrum of online activities, demonstrations and presentations that will engage participants of all ages. Many of these offerings begin with a live program and are later available as videos that can be viewed at any time.
Topics featured in the programs are often inspired by anniversaries of milestones in the exploration of space and flight and current events. On Feb. 18, after its journey of nearly 300 million miles, NASA’S Perseverance Mars rover will make its landing on the surface of the Red Planet, and the National Air and Space Museum’s online activities will celebrate this feat with educational, informational and fun-filled programs on “Exploring Other Worlds.”
A highlight of Feb. 18 offerings will be an Air and Space Pre-Landing Live Chat from 1–2:10 p.m. with museum scientists and educators, who will discuss key elements and challenges of the endeavor and answer viewers’ questions.
Families can view the landing process through the phases of Entry, Descent and Landing, with live coverage and landing commentary that can be accessed on NASA’s website (NASA.gov), as well as the website of a partnering organization Discovery Education, which will offer complementary educational resources.
The museum’s curiosity-sparking presentations include monthly “Soar Together @ Air and Space” programs, which feature chats with experts, scavenger hunts, interactive activities and “Flights of Fancy” story times with books that were written and illustrated specifically for the museum.
“Soar Together” has featured topics such as World War II, in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the war; Balloons, exploring the art and science of ballooning; the International Space Station; and Science Fiction. “Our program development for ‘Soar Together’ has been a museum-wide collaborative effort, involving our education department, curators, our presenters and ‘explainers,’ and partner organizations,” said Jean DeStefano, assistant director of Education and Public Programs.
The National Air and Space Museum’s offerings related to the landing of the Perseverance rover and exploration of Mars include variety of videos. In the session titled “Designing a Deep Dive into Mars,” the museum’s team of explainers, using the Earth’s deep seas as an example, discusses how different organisms have evolved to live and thrive in extreme conditions, and challenge viewers to design a human-piloted craft or spacesuit to safely explore the surface of Mars. Children can also send “Postcards to Space,” with messages about their visions for the future of our planet.
In addition, an Astronomy Guide is accessible for families to use to explore the universe together, and the February “Flights of Fancy” will feature “Mo the Mars Man,” the tale of a boy who imagines exploring the Red Planet as he plays in his sandbox with his faithful dog. The story session also includes guidance for children to create their own mini-sandbox from recycled material and a slime-like substance from cornstarch.
For families looking for a memento of Perseverance’s trail-blazing ventures, the museum store is offering themed merchandise for a limited time.
Plans are currently underway for next month’s “Soar Together” programs and activities, which will begin with a live event on March 12–13 and will feature the theme of “High-Speed Flight.” Families can access previous “Soar Together” events at any time.
“Our free programs bring the wonders of Air and Space to life through videos, hands-on activities and games, including scavenger hunts that the whole family can enjoy through an app described on our website, as well as our Emmy-nominated ‘STEM in 30’ programs for middle school students,” said DeStefano. “We hope our offerings will spark inspiration and the curiosity of children and families to continue their exploration of air and space, both through our website and the world around them.”
AirandSpace.si.edu (Soar Together)