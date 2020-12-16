Young Life: Stafford High School present the heartwarming holiday classic 'It’s a Wonderful Life' online

This version of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” selected by director Michael D’Addario, is a play-within-a-play and presents the classic tale as a production in the studio of a Manhattan radio station in the 1940s—the era that the story depicts. The scenario does not require the cast to be on the same stage and allows the audience to enter a realm of “suspended disbelief,” in which the actors convincingly play the roles of a variety of personas in separate images on the screen.

“Doing the show in a radio format allows the audience to put aside their expectations of what it should be. It removes the production from any preconceived notion because it is something else,” said D’Addario.

But the Stafford High production brought an additional challenge that was not intrinsic to the original radio-studio version of the play. A sense of shared space had to be created for the actors who were all performing in different locations. The ingenious solution implemented by the theater department’s tech students was to build one cohesive studio set and cut it into individual pieces that could serve as the background for each of the actors.