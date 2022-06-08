Young Life: Step into the 18th century at Kenmore's Colonial Fair

This weekend, the folks at Historic Kenmore will host their first Colonial Fair, and all are invited to join the fun of traveling through time to the 18th century. Visitors can peruse an array of crafts made by “itinerant artisans” and experience interactive performances by traveling entertainers.

“When he lived at Ferry Farm, George Washington may have crossed the river to explore events such as this as well as dramatic performances,” said Allison Ellis, manager of public programs.

ARTISANS

The artisans depicted as traveling “sutlers” at Kenmore’s fair include J. Foster Historic Signs. Jackson Foster is a maker and painter of trade and tavern signs in the tradition of 18th- and 19th-century artisans, and his work is based on his research of historic people and places, resulting in his creation of interpretations of early American signboards.

Foster’s signs are created from reclaimed wood. Some boards date back to the 1700s, and he uses period-style hardware including blacksmith-forged hanging irons, nails and hinges. Each sign is unique. Some advertising a stay at an inn may include care for the horses on which the travelers depend. The signage often includes humorous images and motifs, and each purchase comes with a framed, historic description providing research and background information.

Also, among the artisans whose wares can be purchased at the fair are BBS Gourds, with works created from hard-shell gourds, including birdhouses, painted with seasonal motifs; and Elen A Jewelry Art, who makes necklaces, bracelets, pendants and earrings from wired gem stones. Sophisticate Supply Company will present affordable handcrafted leather accessories that range from wallets, backpacks and bags to key fobs and bottle openers. Honeycomb Heroes is a local, veteran-owned bee keeping operation with 300 hives that creates products ranging from organic raw honey to 100% beeswax-based health care items, such as skin creams, lotions, lip balm and sunscreen. Rounding out vendors’ offerings are House Prints and Quilts, which features artwork depicting historic homes and buildings throughout the Fredericksburg region; and The Dragon’s Den & Treasures, a new specialty shop in downtown Fredericksburg that offers an assortment of goods, ranging from metaphysical tools and crystals to Colonial knick-knacks.

ENTERTAINMENT

Colonial Faire, a group of musicians hailing from Fredericksburg, will enhance the event’s 18th-century ambience with music played on instruments of the era. This music was performed in all walks of Colonial society—the taverns, the manor houses, on the streets and on the battlefields. In their words, audiences will have “a revolutionary musical experience.”

At scheduled times, guests will also be treated to the humor of two entertainers who made their way from town to town to appear in various fair venues.

Giving visitors a flavor of 18th-century medical quackery, the star of “Dr. Balthasar’s Marvelous Miraculous Medicine Show” promises to unveil his magical miracle medicine, which will cure everything from the common cold to death that has progressed for two weeks, as well as afflictions that range from “consumption, dropsy and consumption to baldness, drunkenness and extreme nervousness.”

“He will also give a brief talk about the era’s traveling medicine men, so visitors will enjoy the fun of his antics while learning a bit of the history behind his character,” said Ellis.

The day’s entertainment will also include a mesmerizing performance by Peter Gardiner, 18th Century Conjurer, who says that his tricks and feats of deception of the eye are presented for the “entertainment of the curious.”

“His persona is that he is just coming off the boat from England and is performing all the new tricks that have thrilled audiences on the continent,” said Ellis.

In addition, the festival will include a presentation by a first-person interpreter of a Revolutionary War-era soldier, who will talk about what it is like to fight in General Washington’s army, particularly about the time and skill that was invested in creating each element of his uniform. He will also talk about the conditions that the soldiers faced and will have a tent with props to convey the points he makes.

The Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society will be on-site with activities and games and will bring along a sampling of 18th-century clothing that children can try on—a wonderful photo-op to share the experience with friends and family across the miles.

Throughout the day, visitors can also enjoy a walk-through tour of the historic Kenmore house, the Georgian-style brick mansion that was built by Fredericksburg merchant Fielding Lewis and his wife, Betty, who was the sister of George Washington. Guides will be available to answer any questions and call attention to such elements as the intricate ceiling plasterwork depicting the cautionary tales of “Aesop’s Fables.”

The Colonial Fair is one of a series of special events to celebrate the centennial of the successful endeavor that a group of determined women took on in 1922 to save the historic site from disrepair and destruction. Visitors can explore the new exhibit in the Visitor’s Center in honor of their initiative, “Here’s to the Ladies: A Century of Preservation at Historic Kenmore,” which includes hands-on activities for children and highlights rarely seen early 20th-century pieces from Kenmore’s collection.

“Engaging with history at a historical site can have a lifelong impact for children. It can spark a desire to learn more when they get older and study history in school,” Ellis said.

In the evening, visitors will have an opportunity to attend the first performance of this year’s Shakespeare on the Lawn at Kenmore. The Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble will present Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” with a ’70s flair.