Young Life: Take a Dino Safari at the National Harbor

Families who take advantage of the opportunity to explore the Dino Safari at the National Harbor will not only be driving through space but also through time, as they arrive on the other side of a threshold to the fascinating reality of our planet hundreds of millions of years ago.
In this innovative drive-through safari, families will be transported to a realm where fantastic, fearsome dinosaurs roamed through continents that were still part of one giant land mass. That was before shifts in the Earth’s foundational tectonic plates 175 million years ago caused portions to break off and drift seas apart as “puzzle parts” that we know as continents, and dinosaurs in the isolated sections of land continued to adapt and evolve.
That original unified land mass was dubbed Pangea and, fittingly, the safari is set in the fictional “Pangea National Park.” The Dino Safari is not your typical theme-park feature, but was meticulously created by the expert crew of Imagine Exhibitions, under the guidance of paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson. The exhibit reflects the actual size, color and characteristics of the different dinosaurs that inhabited the various continents, and, through animatronics, the safari’s dinos even mimic the movements of those massive creatures.
“Our crew invested much effort, time and talent to provide an educationally rich and entertaining experience through the Dino Safari,” said Tom Zaller, president of Imagine Exhibitions.
Throughout the past 25 years, the company has created more than 40 exhibits that are typically featured in museums and science centers throughout the world and have been seen by more than 40 million people.
“When many venues closed due to the pandemic, we had to adapt. We pivoted and created this drive-through experience,” said Zaller. “We rebuilt components of our existing displays, remade some of the content and created a story line. It’s been tremendously successful. Families just love it!”
Visitors are guided through the Dino Safari adventure by an audio tour (available in both English and Spanish), which they can listen to through their vehicle’s audio system. Colorful characters narrate the adventure, with interesting kid-friendly facts and humorous asides, as they explain how dinosaurs evolved, where they called home, and how they moved, ate and behaved.
The audio tour begins with “Before Entering the Park” tips for a safe journey, and an animated overview of Pangea National Park is presented by winsome Professor Noteworthy. Through his engaging Power Point presentation, the knowledgeable professor explains the existence and dissolution of the land of Pangea and presents fun facts about the dinosaurs that roamed different continents, as he welcomes families to explore the park where the continents “have all been brought together again.” From there, visitors can click and pause the narration for the different continents, as they drive through and witness the massive creatures that roamed the ancient Earth.
The audio tour is accessible anytime on the Dino Safari website, and families are welcome to listen two its short clips in preparation for their visit.
As visitors enter the Pangea National Park, children receive their personal “survival pack,” including a passport, a scavenger hunt, coloring pages and a “T. rex egg,” which, as the narrating ranger explains, had been stolen by a Spinosaurus when the two dinosaurs sparred. Children are urged to take on the mission of returning the egg to its mom and, at the designated spot in their tour of North America, they can throw it safely back into the T. rex’s nest.
In addition to the tour of the continents, the safari includes a visit to an excavation site, where “paleontologists” present fossil findings and may even offer the opportunity to get up close and personal with a dino puppet. As well as the challenge of saving the baby dinosaur, the safari features a variety of interactive episodes, including a moment where rumblings can be heard as the continents begin to separate and guests can opt to “swim back to Australia.”
“I’m the ‘fun dad’ so I’ll get my kids swimming,” said Zaller. It’s likely that Zallers would also be among the families roaring along to the signature “Dinosaur Song” at the end of the journey.
“Grandparents, parents and kids can share this fun-filled exciting experience together without ever leaving the comfort of their cars. If you have a dinosaur lover in your home, it’s a must!” said Zaller. “The safari can become a treasured memory for families as they share an experience that is on-site, fascinating and fun.”