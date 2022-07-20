Young Life: The play's the thing at National Building Museum's Summer Block Party

The National Building Museum’s Summer Block Party is an eagerly anticipated surprise each year, as its ornate Great Hall is transformed into a magical, awe-inspiring environment and “people’s place” for all to enjoy. Past installations have included “Maze,” “Icebergs” and “Beach,” and this year’s theme, “The Playhouse,” clearly lives up to the memorable innovation of its predecessors, inviting visitors to step into the fantastical realm of Shakespeare’s light-hearted frolic of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

A collaborative creation of the National Building Museum, the Folger Shakespeare Library and the Folger Theatre, “The Playhouse” features an Elizabethan theater, which will host performances six nights a week, as well as a spectrum of daytime activities for children and families.

Visitors will enter this summer’s experience by exploring the “Midsummer Forest,” an immersive and enchanting installation with life-sized cutouts that convey every scene from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“Activities and special features range from storytimes for the 3-to-5 age cohort to a Hip Hop Shakespeare Workshop that is geared to students in middle school and high school. Kids of all ages will find something they can engage in and enjoy when they visit the museum,” said Jacquelyn Sawyer, the museum’s vice president of education and engagement.

Summer Block Party offerings include some that are featured daily on a drop-in basis, as well as a number of scheduled activities. Ongoing activities include a scavenger hunt, which challenges visitors to locate nine of the play’s mischievous characters that are posed in the “Midsummer Forest” and throughout the museum’s exhibits.

Guests can try their hand at creating their own paper model of the Globe Theatre by coloring a pre-designed template and adding their own elements, such as actors and audiences, before taping it together to form a sphere. Kids of all ages are also invited to contribute to a display of Elizabethan London, with buildings they create from recyclables and paste-on architectural features.

Ongoing activities also include another craft station where visitors can make take-home lion masks, moon and fairy wand. In a recurring activity dubbed “Mad Libs,” visitors can learn about words commonly used today that were first crafted by Shakespeare and posit new words that they would suggest. Many will be amazed to learn that among the words he introduced to our culture are bedroom, eventful, disheartened, generous and laughable.

Families can also take an “Insider Tour,” which reveals the inner workings of a play, including building a stage and staging a play. They will learn about all the elements that go into a production—the backstage work, such as audio-visual skills, costume design and creating sets.

“This will be a memorable peek behind the curtain!” said Sawyer. “For many youths, this may serve as an introduction to theater, and a live performance is an experience beyond what anything seen on a screen can offer. There is a certain spontaneity. No two performances of a production are the ever same and there is a certain excitement that comes with that. A performance is really an exchange between the audience and the actors onstage.”

Storytimes will be offered at “The Playhouse” daily at 11:30 a.m. Among the delightful stories that will be read is “Tallulah the Theatre Cat,” about a stray cat with dreams of being onstage, who rises from the ranks of an unwelcome guest to becoming a celebrated star. Jennifer Brown’s tale embodies an important message about the values of persistence, loyalty and following one’s bliss.

Another engaging story that will be featured is “Last Stop on Market Street.” In this book by Matt de la Peña, a grandmother uses a bus ride to introduce her grandson to the unique features of their community and the people who live there, as well as their fellow riders, revealing treasures that might have gone unnoticed such as the bright rainbow that arches above the tenements of their inner-city neighborhood.

In addition to the daily drop-in offerings for children, a number of activities will be held on selected days. A face painter and balloon animal artist will ply their craft upon request Saturdays and Sundays from 1–4 p.m. During the Brown Bag Poetry “But a Dream” series, local poets will present their works about love, dreams, magic, fairytales and the moon at noon July 21 and July 28.

Midsummer Workshops will provide an action-packed, fun-filled plunge into the world of Shakespeare and his magical comedy July 21–22.

Other workshops include Hip Hop Shakespeare, which discusses how both Shakespeare and today’s artists use language in innovative ways to communicate a story; and Evan’s Story-Making, where participants can learn about the art of paper folding and bookmaking of the Elizabethan period and create their own books to record their thoughts, experiences and stories.

Members of the Frontera Project will also be on-site, performing “The Wall (El Muro),” a play based on stories of migrants from the southern border, talking about their motivations, thoughts and feelings. They will also lead a workshop, in which participants will have an opportunity to tell their own stories through games, physical exercises and collaborative creations. Families may also explore the museum’s current exhibition about the southern border wall as an element of the built environment and how it affects the lives of people living around it.

“I hope our visitors will experience a day at the museum that speaks to the whole family. Especially with our summer programs, we are very committed to an intergenerational experience—something that parents and kids and grandparents can do together and truly experience one another and enjoy one another,” said Sawyer. “That is my hope—that people have an opportunity to engage with their families and make memories and have a joyful experience at the museum.”