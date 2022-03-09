Young Life: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest reopens, with 'Opening Weekend Day of Fun'

The folks at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest invite all to join them during their opening weekend for a spectrum of events and children’s activities, as well a trail hike exploring the beautiful woodlands that served as our third president’s cherished retreat home.

Through the weekend’s engaging programs and activities, families will not only enjoy a fun-filled day but will also gain new understanding of the qualities and character of the trailblazing statesman, who was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, drafted Virginia’s Statute of Religious Freedom and founded the University of Virginia.

Dubbed Poplar Forest’s “Opening Weekend Day of Fun,” Saturday’s event will offer hands-on-history activities throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site’s staff members will be at activity stations, presenting demonstrations, guidance and information. Guests can explore at their own pace and in the order of their choice, and may even have a first-hand experience of writing with a quill pen. They can also enjoy games of the Colonial era, such as hoop-rolling, cup and ball, and mancala.

An archaeology exhibit will be displayed throughout the day, featuring artifacts and tools of the trade that facilitate processes such as sifting, cleaning and mending.

“Through these activities and special presentations of the Opening Weekend Day of Fun, children learn about history in an engaging and entertaining way that is much more memorable than a list of facts and dates,” said program and events coordinator Elise Paisant.

Two first-time offerings at the sites are talks for young audiences.

At noon, Susan Benjamin, founder of True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., will present her “Historic Candy” talk and tasting that feature delectable treats from Jefferson’s time. Sample confections in visitors’ candy-tasting bags may include chocolate—a favorite of Jefferson as well as George and Martha Washington, which was included in the rations of soldiers of the Revolution. Early Americans also indulged in sugar sticks, molasses candy and caramels. Supplies are limited and guests are encouraged to reserve their space in advance.

Steven K. Smith, author of a series for young readers, will present “Escape from Monticello” at book talks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In this mystery tale, the eighth in the “The Virginia Mysteries” series, a team of three young sleuths work to piece together clues to track down a collection of letters written to Jefferson by his young granddaughters that point the way to a missing treasure. As the tale unfolds, this quest involves visits to the iconic Jefferson sites of Monticello, Poplar Forest and University of Virginia. The book will be available for purchase, and Smith will sign copies and answer questions from the audience. In addition, a raffle will be held, and the holder of the winning ticket will receive a set of the complete series of books.

The Opening Weekend Trail Hike will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The three-hour venture through the natural beauty of Poplar Forest will be led by the director of archaeology and landscape, Dr. Eric Proebsting. He will discuss some of the archaeological discoveries found there as the trekkers traverse the woodlands and meadows of the site. Because of the length of the hike and the challenges of some parts of the terrain, this adventure is suggested for older youth and adults.

Participation in the hike is $10, in addition to the Poplar Forest admission fee. The book talk, “Historic Candy” talk and hands-on-history activities are included with regular admission. Admission to Poplar Forest includes a guided house tour (by app or docent, when available) and a self-guided exploration of the lower level of the house, Wing of Offices, ornamental grounds, and the 1857 Slave Dwelling and Slave Quarter Site.

From March 15 through December, the site will be open Sunday though Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Easter, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).