Young Life: Travel through time with fossils at Stratford Hall

After the introduction, the program will be devoted to Bachman responding to questions posed by the audience. He underscores the rare opportunity for the research of fossils that the Stratford Hall site offers.

“Most people think fossils are everywhere, but, in fact, they are extremely rare,” he said. “In fact, there is a one in a million chance that an organism will become a fossil! Visitors often find sharks’ teeth at our river-shore beach, but that is because there were so many sharks in the water at the site over time, and the fact that each shark drops about 10,000 teeth in its lifetime.”

Bachman appreciates the unique qualities of a livestreamed venue.

“I love the opportunity for the real-time exchange in this webinar, because it allows spontaneous exchanges that can take the conversation in many different directions,” he said. “I encourage children and their families to continue their exploration and research of the topic together. I hope that kids will continue to be fascinated by life on this planet and to appreciate that what we see today is just a tiny, tiny fraction of what life has been and what has left its record on this planet.”

Families wishing to explore Stratford Hall and the beach on-site are welcome to purchase a grounds pass and/or a ticket for a house tour from Wednesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fossil webinar is free, and donations are welcomed. Participants can register at stratfordhall.org.