Young Life: Travel through time with fossils at Stratford Hall

Each year, hundreds of visitors explore Stratford Hall, the home of four generations of the famed Lee Family, including the only two brothers to sign the Declaration of Independence and heroes of the American Revolution and Civil War. Now, through online and livestreamed programming, the site is expanding its educational opportunities by highlighting its features of nature as well as its historical importance.
The foremost feature of Stratford Hall, which presents a geographical phenomenon that exists in only a handful of other sites in the world, are the cliffs that tower 120 feet above the Potomac shoreline. The cliffs contain fossils and evidence of life that provide a virtual diary of the area dating back 17 million years and indicate a sea filled with ancient creatures, including saltwater crocodiles, sea turtles, rays, whales and sharks, and a forested coastline similar to South Carolina.
Leading the exploration of a journey through time with fossils is Manager of Education and Public Outreach Jon Bachman, whose lifelong exploration of paleontology began when he was just 7 and first encountered a picture of dinosaurs in a 1953 Life magazine article on prehistoric life.
“Paleontology is a gateway into a whole set of knowledge bases and experience and connects with virtually every science,” he said.
As Bachman explains, the optimum conditions for fossil records are a “quick burial in ocean muds and sediments.” Families may be surprised to learn that the peak of the cliffs was once at sea level 1.6 million years ago.
“The sedimentary layers of the cliffs are a record of the ocean’s coming and going—transgressing and regressing—throughout a 17-million-year range when the Atlantic Ocean covered the area on at least four occasions to what is now I-95.”
In his hallmark style, Bachman conveys an astounding depth and breadth of information in a folksy, personable manner with unbridled enthusiasm and a touch of humor that makes his presentations accessible and engaging for audiences of all ages. He is a familiar sight at nature-related community events, where his exhibit station is typically surrounded by children and adults who are fascinated by his demonstrations and the specimens he presents.
The first offerings of Bachman’s online events at Stratford Hall began with a series of YouTube videos based on frequently asked questions he has received over the years and dubbed “Rocks, Time and Fossils.” The series can be accessed on the Stratford Hall website. Bringing those presentations a step further, Bachman has developed a Science Saturday series of monthly livestreamed interactive sessions for grades 2-8, probing aspects of the cliffs, fossils and fossil-formation. This month’s program will be livestreamed on March 13 at 11 a.m. and is titled “How are Fossils Formed?”
The program will begin with a brief PowerPoint presentation overview of the fossil beaches at Stratford Hall. Following the PowerPoint, Bachman will highlight examples of fossils and explain the different fossilization processes that often include molds, casts and specimens preserved through permineralization, as well as “trace fossils,” which are evidence of activities, such as walking and running.
After the introduction, the program will be devoted to Bachman responding to questions posed by the audience. He underscores the rare opportunity for the research of fossils that the Stratford Hall site offers.
“Most people think fossils are everywhere, but, in fact, they are extremely rare,” he said. “In fact, there is a one in a million chance that an organism will become a fossil! Visitors often find sharks’ teeth at our river-shore beach, but that is because there were so many sharks in the water at the site over time, and the fact that each shark drops about 10,000 teeth in its lifetime.”
Bachman appreciates the unique qualities of a livestreamed venue.
“I love the opportunity for the real-time exchange in this webinar, because it allows spontaneous exchanges that can take the conversation in many different directions,” he said. “I encourage children and their families to continue their exploration and research of the topic together. I hope that kids will continue to be fascinated by life on this planet and to appreciate that what we see today is just a tiny, tiny fraction of what life has been and what has left its record on this planet.”
Families wishing to explore Stratford Hall and the beach on-site are welcome to purchase a grounds pass and/or a ticket for a house tour from Wednesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fossil webinar is free, and donations are welcomed. Participants can register at stratfordhall.org.