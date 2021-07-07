Young Life: UniverSoul Circus is ready to wow the crowd at National Harbor

UniverSoul Circus is not only a thrilling production, but conveys a life lesson. In Walker’s words: “Our performers get to share their culture with everyone, and each member of the audience leaves with the message that ‘everyone belongs.’ The UniverSoul Circus is for the people. It’s their show.”

Among the nonstop mesmerizing performances are the death-defying feats by high-flying motorcyclists, who launch 50 feet into the air to do flips and tricks—even letting go of their bikes—before landing on a ramp on the opposite side of the arena. Performances also include a daring high-wire act, in which a tower of three-high acrobats make their way across the thin line high above the audience.

Families will also be captivated by the fearless performers on the Wheel of Death whose lives depend on keeping pace with the spinning cylinders as they walk on top or within them while being spun by a giant arm they are attached to. Acts featuring performers from the Caribbean include colorful dancing stilt-walkers who tower 20 feet above the ring, musicians, dancers and a limbo performer who seemingly effortlessly makes her way under flaming bars that are just inches high. In addition, the popular Fresh the Clownsss, an international internet sensation, will be on hand to infuse humor in the crowd’s experience.