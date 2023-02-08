When the wildly popular play “You Can’t Take It with You” first came to the stage in 1936, it brought an important message for the times, and now, as it is brought to life by the Fredericksburg’s Christian Youth Theater, it, likewise, brings guidance that can benefit folks today.

In the 1930s, the title primarily connoted money and reassured audiences that, in spite of the shocking economic downturn our country was in, any financial losses or setbacks that they experienced should not determine their happiness or suffering and that, in the end, money was not the most important thing in their lives.

“For today’s audience, the play highlights the precious commodity of time and what we do with it and cautions against spending our lives in pursuit of money and possessions,” said Brittany Walters, who is the director of the production. That’s a message people are poised to ponder after the last three years in which the pandemic caused many to step back from their “busyness” and re-evaluate how they were spending their days.

Throughout CYT’s “You Can’t Take It with You,” this message is personified by the main character of this hilarious and delightfully engaging cautionary tale— Martin “Grandpa” Vanderhof (Peter Weiss). Vanderhof chose to leave the work-world decades ago and never paid taxes, doubting the value of how they government would spend them. Grandpa is the paterfamilias of a household full of wild and wacky characters, who each follow the beat of their own drum. His daughter Penny (Ellie Dufilho) is a would-be playwright, penning a multitude of scripts that would never be produced. Penny’s two daughters are Essie (Nyarai Burrell), a hopelessly clumsy aspiring ballerina whose fallback vocation is making candy, and Alice (Isabelle Valentine), the most “normal” member of the family who nonetheless exhibits the affectations of a Disney princess. Pastimes of others in the extended family include making fireworks, printing cards with any slogans that strike their creator’s fancy and raising snakes.

Though the Vanderhof extended family is bound by love and affection, when Alice falls in love with her boss, Tony Kirby (Matthew Gentry), whose father owns the corporation, she considers her household from the perspective of an outsider—a vision that she fears would doom their budding romance. As the their first date approaches, Alice, primes her family members to be on their best behavior. Still, Tony gets the gist of the household—not only in its idiosyncrasies but also in the beauty of the bonds of heart—and deems it to be a true, nourishing, supportive family.

Plans are made for Grandpa’s family to host Tony’s parents for dinner, and, within a few days, the Kirbys arrive at the door. The Vanderhof clan is surprised and thrown into a tizzy, given that Tony purposely arranged their arrival on an earlier date, wanting his parents to see Alice’s family without pretense or polish. When this culture class is obvious, Mr. Kirby (Brendan Walsh) declares that the relationship between Tony and Alice simply cannot work, and he calls their engagement off. Tony reacts, revealing that he always knew his father secretly detested his role with the company and that he had evidence Mr. Kirby had a childhood dream of being an acrobat and a passion for playing a saxophone.

When Mr. Kirby stands his ground declaring, “You have to have a job. You have to earn money!” Grandpa counters “You should spend your time doing the things you love, not working at the job you hate!” Tony adds the classic maxim, “You can’t take it with you!” and Grandpa brings all together saying, “Get that saxophone out one more time and have dinner with us!”

As a high school teacher, Walters said that she feels that even young audiences can gain valuable insight from the play’s message. “Many kids place their value on their academic performance and feel that a C on a test can signal a future of failure,” she said. “This light-hearted play can help them see things from a broader perspective, and to understand their true value.”