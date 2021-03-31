Young Life: Young artists can enjoy Preschool Palette online, on-site at Belmont

The folks at Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont have designed a host of activities and programs for children, as well as adults, both on-site and online. These offerings include even the youngest visitors, from 2 to 5 years old.
“I feel that art galleries are for people of all ages, and children shouldn’t be intimidated by them. Exploring art can inspire them to create something, too!” said Michelle Crow–Dolby, education and communications manager.
One of the most popular programs for children that was launched nearly 10 years ago is “Preschool Palette,” with sessions that include a story-reading, colorful garden stroll and a related art project.
“I realized that the children in that age bracket of 2 to 5 were underserved in the art world. This was one of the first regional art programs that targeted preschoolers,” said Crow–Dolby.
To meet the needs of families during current times, two of these programs have been offered as videos that children can watch from home at no cost and are designed to spark their creativity and imagination. Though the videos were created with minimal technology (a cell phone and selfie-stick), they have fascinated and inspired their young viewers.
The first virtual Preschool Palette features “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis. The delightful book is illustrated with simple line drawings of a bunny, whose vivid imagination creates a magical realm in which a simple cardboard container is transformed to become a race car, a mountain, a robot and, finally, a spaceship.
As a complement to the story session, Crow–Dolby links a discussion that includes a presentation of two- and three-dimensional forms and an exploration of the various shapes identified in Melchers’ paintings, such as rectangles of buildings, signs and windows; the squares of window panes; and the circle and triangles of a wagon wheel and its spokes.
The related art project invites viewers to transform their own box into any object or creature they imagine. Children can use any box—from a shoebox to a cereal box—and any items they may have in their home, or parents can purchase the art-project bag ($6) at the Belmont’s museum shop that includes a small box, colored pencils, a glue stick and decorations, ranging from pompoms to googly eyes.
The second online Preschool Palette program features Susan Verde’s book “I Am Yoga,” with illustrations by Peter Reynolds of the feats imagined by winsome little girl as she takes on various yoga poses and breathing exercises. At the end of the tale, the young yogi tells of the impact of the experience and announces, “I feel relaxed. I can rest. Now the world is just the right size and just the right speed and I see where I fit in!”
The story session is complemented by a yoga class, presented by instructor Christine Garman, which includes poses such as the butterfly and the resting child’s position—creating an experience that is the perfect blend of calming techniques and physical movement.
Belmont’s online offerings include printable games and coloring pages and virtual jigsaw puzzles, and on-site Preschool Palette offerings will begin again in April.
In addition, Belmont is now open for families to tour Gari Melchers’ studio, home and gardens daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and scavenger hunts are available for outside exploration and in the studio. In preparation for their visit, families may want to view an introductory video created especially for children called “A Special Place to Visit,” which is accessible through the museum’s YouTube channel.
Also returning in April are nature walks led by Virginia Master Naturalists, which cover a mile of trails in both woodlands and fields and also touch on the historic ruins of Belmont’s past. The guided hikes are free of charge for participants who register online.
“Experiencing art is a soothing balm to us all, and we are all yearning to enjoy museums and galleries again,” said Crow–Dolby. “I hope families will have fun engaging in all our offerings and that the experience will help them to think about things in a new way and provide topics of conversation for families to explore.”