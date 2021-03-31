Young Life: Young artists can enjoy Preschool Palette online, on-site at Belmont

The folks at Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont have designed a host of activities and programs for children, as well as adults, both on-site and online. These offerings include even the youngest visitors, from 2 to 5 years old.

“I feel that art galleries are for people of all ages, and children shouldn’t be intimidated by them. Exploring art can inspire them to create something, too!” said Michelle Crow–Dolby, education and communications manager.

One of the most popular programs for children that was launched nearly 10 years ago is “Preschool Palette,” with sessions that include a story-reading, colorful garden stroll and a related art project.

“I realized that the children in that age bracket of 2 to 5 were underserved in the art world. This was one of the first regional art programs that targeted preschoolers,” said Crow–Dolby.

To meet the needs of families during current times, two of these programs have been offered as videos that children can watch from home at no cost and are designed to spark their creativity and imagination. Though the videos were created with minimal technology (a cell phone and selfie-stick), they have fascinated and inspired their young viewers.