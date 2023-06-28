In loving memory of Ervin Lee Shealy, 74, who went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2023.

He found great joy in the outdoors, particularly through hunting and fishing. Ervin had a special appreciation for nature, often taking delight in watching hummingbirds and admiring all types of flowers. However, above all else, he cherished his family and every moment spent with them. He was a devout man of God, whose life was defined by his service and love for the Lord.

Ervin is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Shealy; and his children, Bryan Shealy, Mandy Garner, and Seth Shealy. He is also remembered by his stepchildren, Julie Morse, Janet Parker, and Tommy Moss and his sisters, Janey Mundie, Margaret Sullivan, and Polly Spillman. His legacy continues through his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with another greatgrandchild on the way.

A memorial service to honor Ervin's life will be held Thursday, July 29, 2023,11 a.m. at Rappahannock Baptist Church, 9981 Newland Road, Warsaw, VA 22572. A lunch will be served after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations may be made to Rappahannock Baptist Church's Food Ministry, P.O. Box 991, Montross, VA 22520.

Storke Funeral Home, King George is handling arrangements.