European Open: Maximilian Kieffer delighted home fans at Hamburg, Germany, with a 4-under 69 for a share of the lead after the first round.

The 32-year-old Kieffer, bidding to be the first German winner on home soil for 15 years, carded five birdies and an eagle — offset by three bogeys — to share a one-stroke lead with Simon Forsström on Thursday.

Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde, Norway's Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Joost Luiten of the Netherlands and 2017 champion Jordan Smith of England are tied for third at 3 under.