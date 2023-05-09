HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

See pairings on page, B2.

Thursday, May 11

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Fredericksburg Christian at TBD (VCAC Championship); Caroline at James Monroe at Walker Grant Middle School, 5; Chancellor at Culpeper County, 6; Courtland at Eastern View, 6; Goochland vs. Albemarle, 6:30; Fluvanna County vs. Western Albemarle, 6:30; Spotsylvania at King George, 7; Louisa County at Charlottesville, 7:30.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian at TBD (VCAC CHAmpionship), 3:30; Caroline at James Monroe, 5; Chancellor at Culpeper County, 6; Courtland at Eastern View, 6; Goochland at Albermarle, 6:30; Luisa County at Albermarle at 6:30; Monticello at Orange County, 6:30; Fluvanna County at Western Abermarle, 6:30; Spotsylvania at King George, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

Eastern View at Courtland, 6:15; Spotsylvania at King George, 6:15; Chancellor at James Monroe, 6:30; Goochland at Abermarle, 7; Louisa County at Charlottesville, 7; Monticello at Orange, 7; Fluvanna County at Western Abermarle, 7

HICH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

Fredericksburg Christian at TBD (VCAC Championship), TBD; King George at Spotsylvania, 6:15; James Monroe at Chancellor at 6:30; Western Albemarle at Fluvanna County, 7; Albermarle at Goochland, 7; Charlottesville at Louisa County, 7; Orange County at Monticello, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' LACROSSE

Eastern View at Meridian, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS

Louisa County at Charlottesville, 5; Monticello at Orange County, 5 ; Fluvanna County at Western Albemarle, 5; Goochland at Albermarle, 5:30.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TENNIS

Chancellor at Culpeper County, 4; Maggie L. Walker Governor's vs. James Monroe at Kenmore Courts, 4:30; Western Albemarle High School at Fluvanna County, 5; Albermarle at Goochland, 5; Charlottesvile at Louisa County, 5; Orange County at Monticello, 5

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Chancellor, Courtland, Culpeper County, Eastern View, James Monroe, King George, Spotsylvania at Caroline (District Championship), 4:30; Western Albemarle vs. TBD at UVA, 5.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' GOLF

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Highland (Warrenton) at Fauquier Springs Country Club, 4.

UNIVERISITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Softball—vs. Christopher Newport(Coast-to-Coast Tournament First Round) at Salisbury, MD; outdoor track & field—vs. Mount Olive Multis Meet at Mount Olive, NC, TBD.

Friday, May 12

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Liberty at Chancellor, 5:30; Harrisonburg at Charlottesville, 6.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Essex at Caroline, 6; Courtland at Eastern View, 7:15.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

King George at Courtland, 6:15; Culpeper County at Spotsylvania; 6:15; James Monroe at Caroline, 6:30.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Spotsylvania at Culpeper County, 5; Courtland at Eastern View, 7:15.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern View at Liberty, 7; Goochland at Albermarle, 7; Orange County at Monticello, 7; Midlothian vs. Western Albemarle, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' LACROSSE