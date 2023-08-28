Tuesday, Aug. 29
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Courtland vs. Caroline, 4 (at Mattaponi Springs Golf Course).
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Fredericksburg Academy at St. Catherine’s, 4:30; Northumberland at King George, 6; Louisa at Spotsylvania, 6:15; James Monroe at Riverbend, 6:15; Louisa at Spotsylvania, 6:30.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Mountain View at King George, 6; Colonial Beach at Riverbend, 6:30; Rappahannock at Eastern View, 6:30; Orange at William Monroe, 6:30; James Monroe at Goochland, 7; Culpeper at Liberty, 7; Chancellor at Mechanicsville, 7:30.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Chancellor, Culpeper, King George at Courtland, 5.
People are also reading…
Wednesday, Aug. 30
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Colonial Forge vs. Stafford (at Gauntlet), TBD; Multiple Schools vs. Stafford (at Gauntlet), 3:30; Brooke Point vs. North Stafford (at Augustine Golf Course), 4; Spotsylvania vs. Culpeper County (at Culpeper Country Club), 4.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
James Monroe at Eastern View, 4; King George at Culpeper, 6; Stafford at Brooke Point, 6; Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6; Mountain View at Riverbend, 6; King George at Culpeper, 6:30; Caroline at Louisa, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Essex at Caroline, 6:15; Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30; Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6:30; Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30; Culpeper at Rappahannock County, 7:30.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Multiple Schools at Caroline, 5.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Multiple schools at Caroline, 5.