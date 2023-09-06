Calendar

Thursday, Sept. 7

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

King George vs. Eastern View (at Culpeper Country Club), 4; Courtland vs. Chancellor (at Lee's Hill), 4.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

King George at Eastern View, 4; Massaponax at Liberty (Bealeton), 6; Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6; Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6; North Stafford at Stafford, 6; Spotsylvania at Caroline, 6:15; Culpeper at Courtland, 6:30; Chancellor at James Monroe, 6:30.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

King George at Eastern View, 6; North Stafford at Stafford, 6; Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6:30; Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6:30; Spotsylvania at Caroline, 6:30; Chancellor at James Monroe, 6:30; Culpeper at Courtland, 6:30.

Friday, Sept. 8

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Culpeper vs. King George (at Fredericksburg Country Club), 5.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Stafford at Colgan, 7; Potomac at Colonial Forge, 7; North Stafford at Courtland, 7; Brooke Point at Independence, 7; Louisa at Massaponax, 7; King George at Riverbend, 7; James Monroe at Liberty (Bealeton), 7; Chancellor at Fluvanna, 7; Faquier at Culpeper, 7; Spotsylvania at Caroline, 7;

Saturday, Sept. 9

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Riverbend at Albemarle, 8:30; Spotsylvania vs. TBA (at Albemarle High School), TBD.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

TBA vs. Colonial Forge (at Great Meadow Park), TBD; Brooke Point vs. TBA (at Pole Green Park), TBD; Stafford at King George, 7; Eastern View vs. Cave Spring (at Green Hill Park), 8; Courtland vs. TBA (at Pole Green Park), 8:30; Spotsylvania, TBA vs. Mechanicsville (at Pole Green Park), 8:30; Riverbend at King George, 9; Massaponax, TBA vs. Mechanicsville (at Pole Green Park), 9:30.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY BOYS

Caroline vs. Mechanicsville (at Pole Green Park), 9.