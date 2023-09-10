Monday, Sept. 11

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Riverbend vs. Colonial Forge (at Augustine), 3:30; North Stafford vs. Brooke Point (at Gauntlet), 3:30; James Monroe vs. Culpeper (at Culpeper Country Club), 4; Eastern View, Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania (at Pendleton Golf Club), 4; Caroline vs. King George (at Fredericksburg Country Club), 5.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Colonial Forge at Mountain View, 6; Liberty (Bealeton) at Spotsylvania, 6.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Orange at Eastern View, 6:30; Culpeper at Brentsville, 7.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Eastern View, Culpeper County, James Monroe vs. Skyline (at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club), 12; Massaponax vs. Brooke Point (at Gauntlet), 3.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6; North Stafford at Massaponax, 6; Riverbend at Stafford, 6; Caroline at King George, 6; Eastern View at Spotsylvania, 6:15; Courtland at Chancellor, 6:30, James Monroe at Culpeper County, 6:30; Mountain View at Colgan, 6:30.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Caroline at King George, 6; Riverbend at Stafford, 6; James Monroe at Culpeper County, 6:15; Courtland at Chancellor, 6:30; Eastern View at Spotsylvania, 6:30; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30; North Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30; Mountain View at Gainesville, 7.