HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
See pairings on, B3.
Wednesday, May 24
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Region 6B Championships (at Freedom-Woodbridge); Region 5D Championships (at Harrisonburg); Region 4B Championships (at Matoaca); Region 4D Championship (at George Washington-Danville); Region 3B Championships (at Warren County); Region 1A Championships (at Charles City)
Thursday, May 25
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Track & field—NCAA DIII National Championships, 9 a.m. (at Rochester, N.Y.).
Friday-Saturday, June 2-3
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
People are also reading…
VHSL Class 6-5 State Championships (at Todd Stadium; Newport News); VHSL Class 4-3 Championships (at Liberty University); VHSL Class 2-1 Championships (at James Madison University).