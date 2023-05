Wednesday, May 17

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Battlefield District Tournament; Albemarle at Louisa, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Battlefield District Tournament; Albemarle at Louisa, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

Battlefield District Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

Battlefield District Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS

Battlefield District Tournament; Albemarle at Louisa, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TENNIS

Battlefield District Tournament; Louisa at Albemarle, 5

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Northern Neck District Championships, 2 (at Northumberland).

Thursday, May 18

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

See pairings on, B2

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Monticello at Charlottesville, 6:30; Goochland at Louisa County, 6:30; Orange County at Western Albemarle, 6:30; Battlefield District Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Battlefield District Tournament; Monticello at Charlottesville, 6:30; Goochland at Louisa County, 6:30; Fluvanna County at Rustburg, 6:30; Orange County at Western Albemarle, 6:30.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

Chancellor vs. Courtland at King George, 5:30; Culpeper County at King George, 6:45; Monticello at Charlottesville, 7; Orange County at Western Albemarle, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

Eastern View vs. Courtland at Caroline, 5:30; William Fleming at Albemarle, 6; TBD at Chancellor, 6:30; Culpeper County vs. King George at Caroline, 6:45; Louisa County at Goochland, 7; Charlottesville at Monticello, 7; Western Albemarle at Orange County, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern View at Kettle Run, 5:30; Culpeper County at Meridian 5:30.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS

Culpeper at Brentsville, 2:30; Meridian at Goochland, 4; Caroline vs. Maggie L. Walker Governor's at Battery Park—Richmond, 4:30; Monticello at Charlottesville, 5; Orange County at Western Albemarle, 5.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TENNIS

Culpeper County vs. James Monroe at Kenmore Park, 1; Caroline at Meridian 4:30; Goochland at Brentsville, 4:30; Charlottesville at Monticello, 5; Western Albemarle at Orange County, 5.

Friday, May 19

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Regional Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Regional Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

TBD vs. Chancellor at King George, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

Regional Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' LACROSSE

James Monroe at Liberty (Bealeton), 6; Orange at Western Albemarle, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' LACROSSE

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Albemarle, 5:30; Eastern View vs. Culpeper at Kettle Run, 5:30; James Monroe at Kettle Run, 7.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Baseball—vs. Case Western Reserve (NCAA Div. III Tournament) in Marietta, OH, 2:30; women's tennis—vs. TBA (NCAA Individual Championships) at TBA, TBA.