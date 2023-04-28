Sunday, April 30

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Men's rugby—vs. 7's Nationals (at Maryland Soccerplex), TBA; Women's Tennis—vs. TBA (C2C Tournament-Championship at Newport News, Va.), Noon; Men's Tennis—vs. TBA (C2C Tournament at Newport News, Va.), 2.

Monday, May 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eastern View at Liberty, 6; Forest Park at North Stafford, 6; Brooke Point at Patriot, 6.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian at Caroline, 5:30; James Monroe vs. Armstrong at Henderson Softball Complex, 6; Eastern View at Liberty, 6; Mountain View at Broke Point, 6; Gar-Field at Colonial Forge, 6 Albemarle at Massaponax, 6, North Stafford at Woodbridge Senior, 6.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern View at Massaponax, 6; Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30; North Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' LACROSSE

North Stafford at Mountain View, 5; Kettle Run at Culpeper, 6:30; Massaponax at Eastern View 6:30; Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS

King George at Caroline 4:00, Courtland at Chancellor, 4:00; Spotsylvania at Culpeper,4; James Monroe at Eastern View, 4.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TENNIS

Chancellor at Courtland, 4; Caroline at King George, 4; Culpeper at Spotsylvania, 4; Brooke Point at Mountain View, 4; Albemarle at Massaponax, 4:30.

Tuesday, May 2

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Chancellor at Courtland, 4; Eastern View at James Monroe at Walker Grant Middle School, 5; Eastern View at James Monroe, 6; Caroline at King George, 6; Culpeper County at Spotsylvania, 6; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6; North Stafford at Mountain View, 6; Riverbend at Stafford, 6.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Chancellor at Courtland, 4:30; Eastern View at James Monroe, 5; Caroline at King George, 6; Culpeper at Spotsylvania , 6; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6; North Stafford at Mountain View, 6; Riverbend at Stafford, 6.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

Courtland at Chancellor, 6:15; Spotsylvania at Culpeper, 6:15; James Monroe at Eastern View at 6:15; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30; North Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30; Riverbend at Stafford, 6:30.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

Chancellor at Courtland, 6:15; Eastern View vs James Monroe at Maury Stadium, 6:15; Culpeper County at Spotsylvania, 6:15; Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 6:30; Mountain View at North Stafford, 6:30; Stafford at Riverbend, 6:30; Caroline at King George, 7:30.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 4, North Stafford at Mountain View, 4; Riverbend at Stafford,4.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

James Monroe at Massaponax, 4; Stafford at Riverbend, 4; Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 4; James Monroe at Massaponax, 4; Mountain View at North Stafford, 4; Stafford at Riverbend, 4.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Outdoor Track Invitational—Mountain View at Glen Allen, TBD.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHIGNTON

Men's lacrosse—Mary Washington vs TBA in CLC Tournament First Round at TBA