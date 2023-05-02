Wednesday, May 3
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Fredericksburg Christian at Collegiate, 4:30; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6; North Stafford at Mountain View, 6; Riverbend at Stafford, 6.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
St. Margaret’s at Fredericksburg Christian, 4 (at Patriot Park); Culpeper at Maggie Walker, 5:30; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6; North Stafford at Mountain View, 6; Riverbend at Stafford, 6.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30; North Stafford at Mountain View, 6:30; Riverbend at Stafford, 6:30.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 6:30; Mountain View at North Stafford, 6:30; Stafford at Riverbend, 6:30.
People are also reading…
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Fredericksburg Academy at Tandem Friends, 4:30; Culpeper at Orange, 6; Fauquier at Eastern View, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Caroline at Courtland, 4; Culpeper at James Monroe, 4; Chancellor at King George, 4; Eastern View at Spotsylvania, 4; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 4; North Stafford at Mountain View, 4; Riverbend at Stafford, 4.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Courtland at Caroline, 4; King George at Chancellor. 4; James Monroe at Culpeper, 4; Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 4; Stafford at Riverbend, 4; Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 4; Mountain View at North Stafford, 4.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Mountain View at Glen Allen Invitational; Battlefield District mini at Courtland, 4; Monticello at Louisa, 4:30.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Blue Ridge, 4 (at Green Hills Country Club).
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Women’s lacrosse—at Christopher Newport, 3 (C2C Tournament semifinals).