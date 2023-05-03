Friday, May 5
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Fredericksburg Christian at Blue Ridge, 4; Stafford at Massaponax, 6; Brooke Point at North Stafford, 6.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Brooke Point at North Stafford, 6.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Brooke Point at North Stafford , 6:30; Culpeper County vs. James Monroe at Maury Stadium, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Courtland vs. James Monroe at Maury Stadium, 5:30; Riverbend at Brooke Point, 6:30.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Meridian at Culpeper County, 6
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty at Eastern View, 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
King George at Courtland, 4; Chancellor at James Monroe, 4; Caroline at Spotsylvania, 4.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 4; James Monroe at Chancellor, 4; Courtland at King George, 4.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 4; Fredericksburg Christian School at Caroline, 4; Courtland vs. TBD at Lannigan Field—UVA, 6; Chancellor vs. Western Albemarle at UVA, 6.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Men’s lacrosse—at TBD vs. TBD, (CLC Tournament Semifinal); Men’s tennis—at Case Western Reserve, Cleveland, OH vs. Transylvania, (NCAA Tournament 1st Round), 10 a.m.